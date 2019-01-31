Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Jersey worn by Lynn Swann approaches $20K with auction deadline nearing

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, 6:45 p.m.
Game-worn jerseys of Jerome Bettis and Lynn Swann are among items from the Pittsburgh Steelers items being auctioned off at Lelands.com.
Lelands.com
Game-worn jerseys of Jerome Bettis and Lynn Swann are among items from the Pittsburgh Steelers items being auctioned off at Lelands.com.

Updated 11 hours ago

As time winds down on the latest chance to bid on Pittsburgh Steelers’ game-worn memorabilia, a 1980 Lynn Swann jersey has gotten a high bid of $19,488.

The jersey worn by the Hall of Fame wide receiver is the top item in a collection of 32 Steelers-related memorabilia available for auction on Lelands.com. Bidding ends at 10 p.m. Friday.

The Steelers items are part of the auction house’s Classic Auction Winter 2019 collection. A portion of the proceeds from the Steelers items will be donated to the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Research.

Another popular item up for auction is a 2000 game-worn jersey by Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis. It’s latest bid is for $5,707. A 2013 jersey worn by running back Le’Veon Bell when he scored his first NFL touchdown has received a singular bid, but it is for $5,000.

Other popular items include a 2016 bumblebee throwback jersey worn by linebacker James Harrison ($3,543 bid), a 2001 Kordell Stewart jersey ($2,420), a 2005 James Farrior jersey ($2,015) and a 2001 Hines Ward jersey ($1,902).

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me