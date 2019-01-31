Jersey worn by Lynn Swann approaches $20K with auction deadline nearing
As time winds down on the latest chance to bid on Pittsburgh Steelers’ game-worn memorabilia, a 1980 Lynn Swann jersey has gotten a high bid of $19,488.
The jersey worn by the Hall of Fame wide receiver is the top item in a collection of 32 Steelers-related memorabilia available for auction on Lelands.com. Bidding ends at 10 p.m. Friday.
The Steelers items are part of the auction house’s Classic Auction Winter 2019 collection. A portion of the proceeds from the Steelers items will be donated to the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Research.
Another popular item up for auction is a 2000 game-worn jersey by Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis. It’s latest bid is for $5,707. A 2013 jersey worn by running back Le’Veon Bell when he scored his first NFL touchdown has received a singular bid, but it is for $5,000.
Other popular items include a 2016 bumblebee throwback jersey worn by linebacker James Harrison ($3,543 bid), a 2001 Kordell Stewart jersey ($2,420), a 2005 James Farrior jersey ($2,015) and a 2001 Hines Ward jersey ($1,902).
