Did you pick out the Steelers in the NFL 100 commercial?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Among the many notable commercials that aired during Super Bowl LIII, the NFL paid tribute to itself with an ad.

"The 100-Year Game," as the ad is officially titled, featured over 40 current and former players — including 19 Hall of Famers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were represented four times — by ...

Terry Bradshaw

Joe Greene

Franco Harris

and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Other Pittsburgh connections —

Larry Fitzgerald

Joe Montana

and Aaron Donald

— got their moments as well.

The ad was directed by Peter Berg ("Patriots Day," "Deepwater Horizon"). In directing the commercial, Berg told the Associated Press that it was a bit of an emotional experience.

''I believe this will be good for the game,'' Berg said. ''It was an emotional thing to see the totality of the sport of 100 years. You had the timeline of the NFL in one room.''

It was a pretty neat look seeing generations together. For instance, seeing Joe Greene sitting next to Aaron Donald was kinda special.

Or seeing Franco Harris re-enacting "The Immaculate Reception" was pretty sweet.

Of course, a few Pittsburgh connections were noticeably missing. Like Dan Marino, Lynn Swann, and interestingly Antonio Brown.

In the spot, commissioner Roger Goodell is delivering a speech. However, Marshawn Lynch, eyeing up the large cake, can't keep his hands off, and ends up knocking the golden football onto the floor. Of course, a loose football around a bunch of players is just a recipe for a frenzy. And the mayhem ensues.

The commercial was filmed in Los Angeles over three days.