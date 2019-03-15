Steelers to honor the late Dan Rooney during Pittsburgh St. Patrick’s Day Parade
The Steelers will honor the late Dan Rooney on the 10th anniversary of his appointment as U.S. ambassador to Ireland during Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Pittsburgh.
Rooney, a lifelong North Side resident who died in 2017, served as Irish ambassador from 2009 through 2012.
Rooney family members, Steelers staff and former and current players will participate in the parade, which begins Downtown Saturday at 10 a.m. The parade route runs from Liberty Avenue along Grant Street and the Boulevard of the Allies to Stanwix Street.
Players, including B.J. Finney, Shaun Suisham, Matt Spaeth and Louis Lipps. will ride with Rooney family members and Steelers staff in a branded Steelers Ford truck along the parade route. The Pittsburgh Steeline drum corps and Steelers’ mascot Steely McBeam will follow the truck.
