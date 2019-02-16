Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Kromka scores 1,000th career point as SVC nabs top seed in PAC | TribLIVE.com
District College

Kromka scores 1,000th career point as SVC nabs top seed in PAC

Bill Beckner
Bill Beckner | Saturday, February 16, 2019 9:48 p.m
762455_web1_TE-Kromka3-121318
Gateway graduate Tom Kromka is a fifth-year senior basketball player at Saint Vincent.

Senior forward Tom Kromka picked the perfect time to reach a milestone.

The Saint Vincent basketball standout scored his 1,000th career point Saturday during the host Bearcats’ 80-73 senior day victory over Chatham before 912 at Carey Center.

Kromka, a Gateway graduate who transferred from Carnegie Mellon after his freshman year, eclipsed the 1,000-point mark on a layup at the 17:17 mark of the first half.

A fifth-year senior, Kromka did not play basketball in 2015-16.

The 6-foot-5 Kromka finished with 20 points (10 of 13 free throws) and four blocks Saturday and now has 1,021 points in his career.

He helped lead SVC (21-4, 14-2) to the No. 1 seed and home-court in the upcoming Presidents Athletic Conference tournament.

The four-time conference champion Bearcats will host a PAC quarterfinal game Tuesday night against Thiel (7-18, 5-11).

No. 2 Grove City College (14-10, 10-6) will host No. 7 Geneva (9-16, 6-10), while No. 3 Westminster College (11-14, 9-7) hosts No. 6 Waynesburg (8-17, 7-9), and No. 4 Chatham (16-9, 9-7) hosts No. 5 Washington & Jefferson College (10-15, 8-8).

The semifinals are Thursday. SVC has not won the conference since 2016.

The PAC champion gets an automatoc bid into he NCAA Division III Tournament, which begins March 2.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | College-District
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.