Kromka scores 1,000th career point as SVC nabs top seed in PAC

Senior forward Tom Kromka picked the perfect time to reach a milestone.

The Saint Vincent basketball standout scored his 1,000th career point Saturday during the host Bearcats’ 80-73 senior day victory over Chatham before 912 at Carey Center.

Kromka, a Gateway graduate who transferred from Carnegie Mellon after his freshman year, eclipsed the 1,000-point mark on a layup at the 17:17 mark of the first half.

A fifth-year senior, Kromka did not play basketball in 2015-16.

The 6-foot-5 Kromka finished with 20 points (10 of 13 free throws) and four blocks Saturday and now has 1,021 points in his career.

He helped lead SVC (21-4, 14-2) to the No. 1 seed and home-court in the upcoming Presidents Athletic Conference tournament.

The four-time conference champion Bearcats will host a PAC quarterfinal game Tuesday night against Thiel (7-18, 5-11).

No. 2 Grove City College (14-10, 10-6) will host No. 7 Geneva (9-16, 6-10), while No. 3 Westminster College (11-14, 9-7) hosts No. 6 Waynesburg (8-17, 7-9), and No. 4 Chatham (16-9, 9-7) hosts No. 5 Washington & Jefferson College (10-15, 8-8).

The semifinals are Thursday. SVC has not won the conference since 2016.

The PAC champion gets an automatoc bid into he NCAA Division III Tournament, which begins March 2.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .