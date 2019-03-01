How to watch WPIAL swimming, basketball, wrestling championships

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

WPIAL champions will be crowned Friday, and the TribLive High School Sports Network is the place to follow along. Here is where you can

Class AAA, AA swimming

The WPIAL Class AAA and AA swimming championships conclude at Pitt’s Trees Pool.

The Class AAA meet is being held from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and the Class AA championships are from 3-5:30 p.m. Staff writer Mike Love has coverage and updates on Twitter.

Follow the live video stream broadcast for Class AAA and Class AA on Trib HSSN with broadcasters Steve Nagler and Mark Rauterkus.

Day 2 events include the 100 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay.

Class A girls basketball

Nearby on Pitt’s campus, the WPIAL basketball championships will continue at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center.

At 3 p.m., George Guido will have coverage of the Class A girls finals between West Greene and Rochester.

Here’s the link for the live video stream broadcast with Ed Troup and Michael Garr.

Class 2A boys basketball

The Class 2A boys final between OLSH and Serra Catholic will tip off at 5 p.m. Bill Beckner Jr. will have coverage.

Here’s the link for the live video stream broadcast with Sean Saputo and Greg Finley on the call.

Class 4A girls basketball

The Class 4A girls take the court at 7 p.m. for the championship game between North Catholic and Central Valley. Josh Rizzo will have coverage.

Here’s the link for the live video stream broadcast, with Matt Vandriak and Melissa Carle on the call.

Class 5A boys basketball

At 9 p.m., the Class 5A boys championship takes center stage as Mars battles Moon. Chris Harlan has coverage.

Here’s the link for the live video stream broadcast with Cory Campano and Lou Rood on the call.

Class AAA wrestling

At Canon-McMillan, Paul Schofield and Doug Gulasy will have coverage of the opening rounds of the WPIAL Class AAA wrestling tournament.

Check out audio streaming coverage here.

Be sure to follow TribLiveHSSN on Twitter for updates from all the WPIAL championships this week, with links to previews, game stories and broadcasts.

And also check out the Trib HSSN website for updated content throughout the day.

Bill Hartlep is a Tribune-Review assistant sports editor. You can contact Bill at 412-320-7934, bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter .