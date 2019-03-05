Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Tag deadline passes, Steelers’ Le’Veon Bell officially becomes free agent | TribLIVE.com
Steelers/NFL

Tag deadline passes, Steelers’ Le’Veon Bell officially becomes free agent

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 5:28 p.m
839198_web1_ptr-Bell3-071718
AP
The Steelers’ Le’Veon Bell tries to keep his balance against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017.

31 minutes ago

Le’Veon Bell officially became a free agent Tuesday when, as promised, the Pittsburgh Steelers did not apply the transition tag to the 27-year-old running back.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said Feb. 20 that the organization would not apply the transition or more costly franchise tag to Bell, who held out the entire 2018 season rather than sign his $14.54 million franchise-tag tender.

The two-week window for teams to apply the franchise and transition tags expired at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Six players received the franchise tag: Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, Houston Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford, San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould and Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark.

No teams used the transition tag.

Bell can begin negotiating with other teams March 11, but he cannot sign a contract until the start of the new league season at 4 p.m. March 13.

The NFL also officially set the 2019 salary cap for each team at $188.2 million, an increase from $177.2 million last season. The Steelers are carrying over $18.2 million in unused cap space from 2018 and have a total cap allotment of $206.4 million. According to overthecap.com, the Steelers are $16.3 million under the cap as they prepare for free agency, which begins March 13.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Steelers
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.