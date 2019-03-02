Tavian Dunn-Martin has 30 points, Duquesne rallies for milestone victory

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Just when it appeared Duquesne was about to run out of second-half magic, the smallest player on the court stood tall Saturday.

Sophomore point guard Tavian Dunn-Martin had 19 of his career-high 30 points in the second half, and the Dukes erased a double-digit deficit for the eighth time this season during a 80-73 win against Massachusetts at Palumbo Center.

Generously listed as 5-foot-8, Dunn-Martin made seven of his nine 3-point attempts, four of those after halftime. The transfer from Akron is starting because freshman Sincere Carry, who had arthroscopic knee surgery earlier in the week, is out indefinitely.

Duquesne (19-10, 10-6 Atlantic 10) trailed for more than 30 consecutive minutes of game action but rallied for a victory that was a milestone in more than one way.

In the final season at Palumbo Center, the Dukes set a wins record at the three-decade-old venue — winning a 14th home game for the first time since 1981. Duquesne also tied the school record for conference wins in a season with 10 (also in 1980-81, 1990-91 and 2010-11). It clinched a winning record in Atlantic 10 play for the sixth time in 42 seasons.

With two games remaining in the regular season, the Dukes remained alive to get a double-bye in the conference tournament (finishing among the top four in the A-10 standings).

Michael Hughes added 17 points and nine rebounds, and Eric Williams Jr. had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Dukes, who had lost two of three without Carry — including a blowout Wednesday at St. Bonaventure.

Saturday’s victory was the 10th in which they trailed in the second half. The Dukes improved to 10-6 when losing at halftime.

It didn’t appear headed that way when the Minutemen (10-19, 3-13) took a nine-point lead with 7 minutes, 17 seconds to play.

Carl Pierre had 15 points and Rashaan Holloway 14 for UMass, which has a 15-game Atlantic 10 road losing streak that dates to last season.

The Minutemen entered Saturday 13th in the 14-team Atlantic 10, having lost six of their previous eight. They also were without four injured players, three of whom started at least half the games they played, including leading scorer Luwana Pipkins. Pipkins, a junior guard who averages 16.6 points, missed his sixth game over the past four weeks because of a hamstring injury.

Still, UMass used a balanced offensive attack to hold the lead for most of the game, including by as many as 11 in the latter stages of the first half and by as many as 10 in the second half.

But the Dukes closed the first half on an 11-4 run. Dunn-Martin scored the final six points of the half over the final 65 seconds: an old-fashioned three-point play and a modern conventional 3-pointer.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris by email at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter .