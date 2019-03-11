Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
TE Jesse James reportedly leaving Steelers for Detroit Lions | TribLIVE.com
Steelers/NFL

TE Jesse James reportedly leaving Steelers for Detroit Lions

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Monday, March 11, 2019 4:47 p.m
866739_web1_gtr-steelers41-091718
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers tight end Jesse James grabs the ball from the Chiefs’ Eric Murray Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 at Heinz Field.

About an hour ago

It looks like the outlaw will be catching passes from a new gunslinger in 2019.

Tight end Jesse James is leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers after four seasons and will sign a contract with the Detroit Lions, NFL Network reported Monday afternoon.

When the free-agent signing becomes official at 4 p.m. Wednesday, James will be leaving behind quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another veteran passer in Matthew Stafford.

James, 24, told the Tribune-Review the day after the season ended that he wanted to return to the Steelers but only after testing free agency to see if he could play for a team that promised more playing time. With the Steelers, James shared snaps with Vance McDonald, and management never viewed him as the team’s top tight end.

While McDonald was targeted 72 times in 2018, James had just 39 passes thrown to him. He had 63 and 60 targets the previous two seasons.

“I love playing as much as possible,” James said on Dec. 31. “I thought I had a good year, made the most of my opportunities. That’s all you can do.”

The Glassport and Penn State product finished the 2018 season with 30 catches, his lowest total in three seasons, but he had a career-high 423 yards and an average of 14.1 yards per catch. He started 36 of 56 career games and totaled 120 catches for 1,189 yards and nine touchdowns.

He is best remembered for a catch that wasn’t ruled legal, the controversial overruled touchdown against the New England Patriots late in the 2017 season.

James earned $1.907 million in base salary in 2018, the final year of his rookie contract.

Detroit entered free agency with a glaring need at the position. Lions tight ends combined for 45 catches for 461 yards and four touchdowns last season, and Luke Willson and Levin Toilolo became free agents.

“Being young, I have a lot of football left to play,” James said. “I know if I could come back here, that would be optimal to me. I’m looking for the best situation.”

With James gone, restricted free agent Xavier Grimble is the only tight end behind McDonald on the Steelers roster with NFL experience.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Steelers
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.