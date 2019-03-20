Penguins podcast: Blown leads, mental mistakes, giving away points

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

We waited until Wednesday to get Penguins Radio Network host Brian Metzer on the Sided.co podcast for his weekly hockey segment.

For good reason. We wanted to wrap up the Penguins’ big game in Raleigh Tuesday night.

And they lost. Again. Carolina won 3-2 in a shootout.

It was a third straight loss for the Penguins. This one occurred in what has become a very familiar fashion. They blew a late lead and cost themselves a point against an important conference foe.

Metzer and I find another reason to complain about Matt Murray’s glove. There are more concerns about playoff seeding. Kris Letang giveth and taketh away.

We also talk about some line combinations to patch over until Evgeni Malkin returns, Phil Kessel’s poor play in his own zone last night, and Sidney Crosby’s shootout slump.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.