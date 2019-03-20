Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins podcast: Blown leads, mental mistakes, giving away points | TribLIVE.com
Breakfast With Benz

Penguins podcast: Blown leads, mental mistakes, giving away points

Tim Benz
Tim Benz | Wednesday, March 20, 2019 7:10 a.m
907581_web1_gtr-Pens03-032019
AP
The Hurricanes’ Justin Williams scores Penguins goaltender Matt Murray to tie the game late in the third period Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

About an hour ago

We waited until Wednesday to get Penguins Radio Network host Brian Metzer on the Sided.co podcast for his weekly hockey segment.

For good reason. We wanted to wrap up the Penguins’ big game in Raleigh Tuesday night.

And they lost. Again. Carolina won 3-2 in a shootout.

It was a third straight loss for the Penguins. This one occurred in what has become a very familiar fashion. They blew a late lead and cost themselves a point against an important conference foe.

LISTEN: Penguins blowing leads, making mental mistakes, giving away points

Metzer and I find another reason to complain about Matt Murray’s glove. There are more concerns about playoff seeding. Kris Letang giveth and taketh away.

We also talk about some line combinations to patch over until Evgeni Malkin returns, Phil Kessel’s poor play in his own zone last night, and Sidney Crosby’s shootout slump.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.