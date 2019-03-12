Three-goal flurry in 2nd period helps Penguins knock off Capitals

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Evgeni Malkin reached a significant milestone in a critical late-season victory over one of his team’s longest-standing rivals.

Malkin had two assists to become the 88th player in NHL history to record 1,000 career points as the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Washington Capitals, 5-3, on Tuesday night.

The Penguins, in third place in the Metropolitan Division, moved within four points of the first-place Capitals with 12 games to play.

With the Penguins leading 3-2 after a three-goal surge in the second period, Malkin assisted on a power-play goal. He fed Justin Schultz for a shot from the center point, and Phil Kessel cashed in the rebound with about eight minutes to play.

Malkin recorded his 999th point by assisting on a Sidney Crosby power-play goal in the second period.

The Capitals answered with a power-play goal of their own about two minutes later when John Carlson converted the rebound of an Alex Ovechkin shot to make it 4-3.

Jared McCann iced it with an empty netter with 55.8 seconds left.

Down 2-0 late in the second period, the Penguins grabbed momentum in dramatic fashion with a frenzy of three goals.

The flurry started when McCann stole a puck off the stick of Evgeny Kuznetsov in the offensive zone to start a two-on-one rush. He set up Jake Guentzel at the left post for his 35th goal of the year 12 minutes, 37 seconds into the period.

Less than a minute later, Justin Schultz collected a puck in the defensive zone and sent a long, high lob down the center of the ice. Crosby flew up the right wing past defenseman Michal Kempny, collected the bouncing puck and jammed a shot between the pads of goalie Braden Holtby to make it 2-2 at the 13:24 mark.

Thirty-one seconds later, Nicklas Backstrom tripped Malkin, and the Penguins took a 3-2 lead on the power play.

Having used split power-play units for the team’s first two advantages of the game, coach Mike Sullivan loaded up his top group on this occasion. It worked the way it often has over the past four seasons, with Malkin feeding Kessel on the left wing and Kessel passing between the legs of Carlson to Crosby for a one-timer from the right faceoff dot at 14:25.

Most times when the Penguins and Capitals meet, there are chapters to be added to the story of their long-standing rivalry. One team is trying to exert its dominance over the other, or one team might be using the game as a measuring stick.

None of that applied Tuesday night, at least not to the Penguins.

Their lone goal was to acquire two points as they battle for a playoff spot in a crowded Eastern Conference field.

While the Penguins were successful in handing the Boston Bruins their first regulation loss in almost two months Sunday, the challenge presented by the Capitals was no less daunting.

After playing inconsistent hockey throughout much of the season, Washington found its championship focus of late, bringing a seven-game winning streak into Tuesday’s game.

The Capitals jumped to a 2-0 lead on a pair of Jakub Vrana shots from the right faceoff circle.

Late in the first period, Vrana started a counterattack by making a clever touch pass in the neutral zone and finished it by shooting a rolling puck under the crossbar with 32.4 seconds to go.

In the middle of the second period, Vrana took a seemingly harmless shot from the wing that hit Matt Murray in the right shoulder, popped into the air and tumbled softly behind the goaltender and into the net.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .