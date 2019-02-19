Tim Benz: Antonio Brown discusses leaving NFL in mid-workout monologue

If you feel as though the entire Antonio Brown saga is nothing more than a never-ending run on an elliptical … well … welcome to the world’s greatest visual aid.

Brown streamed a video of himself doing cardio while answering messages from fans.

Here are some of the highlights along the way.

• Let’s start with A.B.’s new nickname. He now wants to be called “Mr. Big Chest.” At first, I thought he was saying “Mr. Big Checks.” But upon playing the clip for others, I have been overruled. And based on some of the other things A.B. was saying, maybe he doesn’t think his checks are big enough.

But the moral of the story, “Ronald” out. “Mr. Big Chest” in.

• Brown says he wants any teams, who may be interested in acquiring him, to call him. However, if any teams were to do that, it’d be tampering. So they probably shouldn’t do that.

• Brown also makes some sort of reference to “unguarantees” and/or “guaranteed money.” That’s utterly inconsistent with one of his tweets from his #AskAB interaction over the weekend in which he stated that he had made $70 million dollars and his discontent had nothing to do with money.

Not for the money its for the love of the sport ! The commitment to win relentlessly consistently passionately ! Plus I made 70 million it’s public record not to be cocky just truth! Time to play for my own Team AB84 the family ! https://t.co/v4vFO2QCSf — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019

• You may also be able to make out that Brown is wondering if he should be through with football altogether, let alone with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Translating best as we can through his panting on the elliptical and the quality of the stream.

“I’ve done everything. What do you all think? What’s left for me to do? Win a Super Bowl? I’ve got to be (with) the right team for that. Right?”

Well, Brown got to a Super Bowl with that team his rookie year and an AFC Championship game another year, and he was part of a 13-4 team in a third season. Sounds like that team had a pretty good shot. Maybe his mania got in the way of the team getting over the top?

I’ve frequently said that Brown is fast approaching the same status of Terrell Owens doing sit-ups in the driveway. I think we just saw this become reality.

