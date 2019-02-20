Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Tim Benz: Antonio Brown getting his way doesn’t mean Steelers lose | TribLIVE.com
Snow threatens to snarl morning commute in Pittsburgh region
Steelers/NFL

Tim Benz: Antonio Brown getting his way doesn’t mean Steelers lose

Tim Benz
Tim Benz | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 6:09 a.m
775306_web1_AP_18322833834025
AP
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown acknowledges fans while leaving the field after a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla.

About an hour ago

Now that “Mr. Big Chest” has spoken, the path for the Pittsburgh Steelers appears to be clear.

Antonio Brown posted a photo of himself with team owner Art Rooney II on social media Tuesday.

He added a message: “Had a great meeting with Mr.Rooney today we discussed a lot of things, and we cleared the air on several issues! We both agreed that it is time to move on, but I’ll always have appreciation and gratitude towards the Rooney family and @steelers organization!”

Wow. That was clear. Coherent. Politically correct. Grateful.

So much so that I am 100 percent convinced Brown didn’t write it himself. Maybe he should’ve let other people handle his social media posts the last few months. That could’ve saved a lot of drama.

By most accounts, the Steelers will try to trade Brown sometime during a five-day window that begins March 13, when the new NFL season opens, and March 17, the date on which the Steelers would have to pay him a $2.5 million roster bonus.

Some who root for — and cover — the team are saying that the club shouldn’t do that. Their theory is, don’t cave to the demands of a player. Make Brown stay and stick it out in Pittsburgh.

ProFootballTalk.com even suggested the Steelers may want to investigate suspending Brown for conduct detrimental to the club.

I appreciate this instinct. Punish the bad kid. Force him to stay here just because he doesn’t want to. Vengeance is best served with a voided paycheck.

I get it.

But how would that action solve anything? Doing that would make a crazy person more crazed.

It might feel good in a vindictive, schadenfreude kind of way. Unfortunately, it does nothing to solve the locker room chemistry problem. Also, if Brown is kept on the roster and doesn’t report, you are then merely tying up cap space in the way you did with Le’Veon Bell last season.

Sure. I hate to see Brown get his way, too. He wants out of Pittsburgh, and he’s probably getting his wish.

That stinks.

In this case, A.B. getting what he wants and what’s best for the team aren’t mutually exclusive.

What’s best for the team is moving on from Mr. Big Chest, his blonde mustache, his Instagram account, his poisonous multiple personalities and his role as ringmaster of Barnum & Bailey on the Monongahela.

At all costs.

Let’s also keep in mind that Drew Rosenhaus, Brown’s agent, said in an interview with ESPN that the Steelers will handle all trade talks. He wasn’t given permission to broker a deal for Brown himself.

Nor was Brown released, as he desired. So it’s not as if Brown is getting everything he wants.

Regardless, “Ronald” can’t be brought back into that locker room. And if the Steelers tried to do so, he wouldn’t show up.

I hope the Steelers trade Brown for the best possible return. Minimal though it may be.

I get fretting over “caving to a player’s demands” and sacrificing value by trading low. But Brown is over the edge at this point. He’s so reckless, unreliable and inconsistent that his departure would be addition by subtraction.

Brown’s greatest value will be seen in his absence. Because his presence is as cumbersome as it is toxic.








Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.