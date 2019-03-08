Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Tim Benz: Lamenting the death of the Antonio Brown-to-Bills deal | TribLIVE.com
Breakfast With Benz

Tim Benz: Lamenting the death of the Antonio Brown-to-Bills deal

Tim Benz
Tim Benz | Friday, March 8, 2019 6:15 a.m
852801_web1_AP_16346680576850
AP
Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) lines up against Buffalo Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

How many times have you heard this phrase from disgruntled Steelers fans in the weeks since Antonio Brown demanded a trade?

Pfft! They should screw him over and just send him to the Bills.”

Well, early Friday morning, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, tweeted that was actually going to happen.

Rapoport’s colleague Tom Pelissero suggested Brown may never show up in Western New York if there is a deal.

Brown then denied the trade report in a since-deleted comment on Instagram.

Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News Blitz tamped down the story, too.

So did ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

And shortly after 7 a.m., Rapoport pulled back on the story.

That’s too bad. Because it really would have beeen hilarious if, after all of Brown’s leveraging to get to a better situation, the Steelers sent him to one of the worst situations in the NFL.

While I was watching all this back and forth unfold, I could hear the inner monologue in Kevin Colbert’s head: “OK, pal. You think the grass is always greener on the other side? Well, try going to a place where the grass can’t grow seven months a year because it’s under a foot of snow from October until May! Enjoy Planet Hoth, buddy!”

I would’ve loved to see Antonio Browns reaction to playing with Josh Allen and his 67 passer rating, dealing with triple coverage, a creaky old stadium, a team with a 6-10 record and a history that hasn’t seen a playoff win since 1995.

I wouldn’t have minded if the Steelers only got a seventh-round pick and spare kicking tee in return for Brown, the thought of him stuck in Buffalo gave me great joy.

I’m wasn’t alone. The internet erupted with mockery at the news overnight.

I so wanted this story to be true. Too many good jokes wasted. Ian Rapoport was a tease. Adam Schefter is a dreamwrecker. It’s that simple.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

