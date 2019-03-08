Tim Benz: Lamenting the death of the Antonio Brown-to-Bills deal

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

How many times have you heard this phrase from disgruntled Steelers fans in the weeks since Antonio Brown demanded a trade?

“Pfft! They should screw him over and just send him to the Bills.”

Well, early Friday morning, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, tweeted that was actually going to happen.

Sources: The #Steelers are closing in on a deal to send star WR Antonio Brown to the Buffalo #Bills. There it is. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2019

Rapoport’s colleague Tom Pelissero suggested Brown may never show up in Western New York if there is a deal.

As the #Bills and #Steelers close in on a trade for Antonio Brown, one big question remains: Will AB go? He has said he wants a new contract and won't play if it's not by his rules. If Brown wants to blow this up, his weapon is saying he'll retire rather than play in Buffalo. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 8, 2019

Brown then denied the trade report in a since-deleted comment on Instagram.

Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News Blitz tamped down the story, too.

An NFL source says #Bills have inquired about Antonio Brown with the #Steelers, but no deal is imminent. In fact, another league source termed it "unlikely." — Vic Carucci (@viccarucci) March 8, 2019

So did ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bills’ GM Brandon Beane: “We inquired about Antonio Brown on Tuesday, and kept talks open with the Steelers. We had positive discussions, but ultimately it didn’t make sense for either side. As great a player as Antonio Brown is, we have moved on and our focus is on free agency.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2019

And shortly after 7 a.m., Rapoport pulled back on the story.

Update from the #Bills on the Antonio Brown: After intense talks that went into last night, and almost getting there on trade compensation, Buffalo says they are out. The #Steelers now must find another suitor. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2019

That’s too bad. Because it really would have beeen hilarious if, after all of Brown’s leveraging to get to a better situation, the Steelers sent him to one of the worst situations in the NFL.

While I was watching all this back and forth unfold, I could hear the inner monologue in Kevin Colbert’s head: “OK, pal. You think the grass is always greener on the other side? Well, try going to a place where the grass can’t grow seven months a year because it’s under a foot of snow from October until May! Enjoy Planet Hoth, buddy!”

I would’ve loved to see Antonio Browns reaction to playing with Josh Allen and his 67 passer rating, dealing with triple coverage, a creaky old stadium, a team with a 6-10 record and a history that hasn’t seen a playoff win since 1995.

I wouldn’t have minded if the Steelers only got a seventh-round pick and spare kicking tee in return for Brown, the thought of him stuck in Buffalo gave me great joy.

I’m wasn’t alone. The internet erupted with mockery at the news overnight.

Antonio Brown, when he found out heâs getting traded to the Bills pic.twitter.com/dKMh7dmU9S — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) March 8, 2019

Antonio Brown when his agent tells him he’s going to the Buffalo Bills pic.twitter.com/RgeE5jphHp — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 8, 2019

Exclusive video of Antonio Brown when he found out he is being traded to Buffalo Bills. pic.twitter.com/zPdZyEBT0V — Ben Maller (@benmaller) March 8, 2019

Steelers : Hey Antonio how do you like buffalo?

Antonio Brown : is a nice city, why?

Steelers : We traded You to The Bills

Antonio Brown : pic.twitter.com/xC2XcCPUuJ — christian (@cgl21) March 8, 2019

Ben Roethlisberger looking at Antonio Brown going to the #Bills like 🤭🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/rKVvpXma69 — AceofspadesV (@mnsaceofspadesv) March 8, 2019

When Antonio Brown found out he got traded to the Bills 😭 pic.twitter.com/QyPDIz6TmE — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 8, 2019

Me:…………… NFL: ANTONIO BROWN TRADED TO BILLS Me: pic.twitter.com/dxKVKftNHy — Eric Drayven (@egodray) March 8, 2019

I so wanted this story to be true. Too many good jokes wasted. Ian Rapoport was a tease. Adam Schefter is a dreamwrecker. It’s that simple.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.