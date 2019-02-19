It’s our weekly Sided.co hockey podcast with Brian Metzer of the Penguins Radio Network. Check him out on the broadcast tonight as he hosts in-game and post game of Penguins versus Devils.

We discuss the logic behind some of Mike Sullivan’s line changes, the return of Justin Schultz, the playoff race, and the struggles of Patric Hornqvist.

More specifically, we dive into the pros and cons of elevating Zach Aston-Reese up to Evgeni Malkin’s line, and the continuing efforts to play Dominik Simon.

Then we analyze how Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann are fitting in. Plus we figure out if Don Cherry has a point about the Hurricanes, or if he is just being an old-school grump.

LISTEN: Tim Benz, Brian Metzer talk about Penguins’ line changes, playoff chances

Oh, and lots of talk about “The Misfits” and the wonders of Newark, N.J.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.