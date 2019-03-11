Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Feeling down? Here’s a way to make yourself laugh at the Antonio Brown trade | TribLIVE.com
Breakfast With Benz

Feeling down? Here’s a way to make yourself laugh at the Antonio Brown trade

Tim Benz
Tim Benz | Monday, March 11, 2019 6:40 a.m
863483_web1_AP_18361565191814
AP
Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) runs past Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (21) during the second half Dec. 9, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

36 minutes ago

If you don’t laugh, you are going to cry.

I prefer to do that first thing.

There is no way for Pittsburgh to put a happy face on how the Antonio Brown situation ended. They will get only third- and fifth-round draft choices from the Oakland Raiders. Brown will get the massive new deal he wanted. And the Steelers will have a big dead-cap charge to boot.

Brown is happy. No one here is.

Unless you are just glad Brown will be gone. Which I understand.

So, on occasion, this is where Twitter can come in handy, to find a little levity in an otherwise morose situation.

So let’s have a chuckle, even though Brown proved that he could pout his way into a situation where business is boomin’.

Some don’t seem to think that things will go very well in Oakland for Brown.

That theme continued here.

Others are suggesting Brown will want to get back to Pittsburgh as soon as possible.

That would be most disappointing to Raiders owner Mark Davis, given his new haircut in honor of his new receiver.

And, of course, there has to be a mandatory crying Jordan.

There you go Pittsburgh. Hope that cheered you up. Now let’s go back to crying over what the Steelers receiving depth chart will look like after JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

