Feeling down? Here’s a way to make yourself laugh at the Antonio Brown trade

If you don’t laugh, you are going to cry.

I prefer to do that first thing.

There is no way for Pittsburgh to put a happy face on how the Antonio Brown situation ended. They will get only third- and fifth-round draft choices from the Oakland Raiders. Brown will get the massive new deal he wanted. And the Steelers will have a big dead-cap charge to boot.

Brown is happy. No one here is.

Unless you are just glad Brown will be gone. Which I understand.

So, on occasion, this is where Twitter can come in handy, to find a little levity in an otherwise morose situation.

So let’s have a chuckle, even though Brown proved that he could pout his way into a situation where business is boomin’.

– The Raiders only gave up a 3rd and 5th round pick for Antonio Brown.

– They received a 1st round for Amari Cooper. pic.twitter.com/Cmb2mCVsKo — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 10, 2019

Some don’t seem to think that things will go very well in Oakland for Brown.

0:03 left

Carr drops back, finds Brown in the end zone with no time left, TOUCHDOWN!

Final score: Chiefs 52

Raiders 14 — Just Tim (@timisntnice2u) March 10, 2019

That theme continued here.

Antonio Brown in the end zone with the Raiders down 28 in the 4th quarter: pic.twitter.com/UEnKPEmwHt — Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) March 10, 2019

Others are suggesting Brown will want to get back to Pittsburgh as soon as possible.

After Antonio Brown’s first game with the Raiders pic.twitter.com/KTzYkjR2Su — Sam M. (@theSamMad) March 10, 2019

That would be most disappointing to Raiders owner Mark Davis, given his new haircut in honor of his new receiver.

since Antonio Brown is a Raider now, Mark Davis needs a different hairstyle pic.twitter.com/JYBifuhze5 — Grant Goldberg (@GrantGoldberg) March 10, 2019

And, of course, there has to be a mandatory crying Jordan.

Brown after Carr overthrows his for the 20th time in 5 games and he realizes this is his career now. pic.twitter.com/jq7whEMUC5 — Stephen Stark (@housestarkkc) March 10, 2019

There you go Pittsburgh. Hope that cheered you up. Now let’s go back to crying over what the Steelers receiving depth chart will look like after JuJu Smith-Schuster.

