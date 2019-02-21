Tim Benz, Joe Rutter break down Steelers’ decision not to tag Le’Veon Bell

Tribune Review Steelers beat writer Joe Rutter joins me for our Thursday Sided.co podcast.

Joe was at Kevin Colbert’s press conference Wednesday. We talk about his decision to let Le’Veon Bell hit the free agent market. Why did he give up the transition tag option?

Also, we get into Colbert’s comments about Antonio Brown’s trade fate. It doesn’t sound like a move to ship Brown out of town is a done deal.

The Steelers general manager also defended quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Maybe too much?

Plus he gave us some clues about the futures of Bud Dupree and Chris Boswell.

