Tim Benz, Joe Rutter break down Steelers’ decision not to tag Le’Veon Bell | TribLIVE.com
Steelers/NFL

Tim Benz, Joe Rutter break down Steelers’ decision not to tag Le’Veon Bell

Tim Benz
Tim Benz | Thursday, February 21, 2019 7:39 a.m
781187_web1_683130-29094dd0776a416db656c8ae21d7457b
AP
In this Nov. 8, 2018, file photo, a Pittsburgh Steelers fan holds a Le’Veon Bell jersey during the second half against the Carolina Panthers.

41 minutes ago

Tribune Review Steelers beat writer Joe Rutter joins me for our Thursday Sided.co podcast.

Joe was at Kevin Colbert’s press conference Wednesday. We talk about his decision to let Le’Veon Bell hit the free agent market. Why did he give up the transition tag option?

Also, we get into Colbert’s comments about Antonio Brown’s trade fate. It doesn’t sound like a move to ship Brown out of town is a done deal.

LISTEN: Breaking down why Steelers won’t use transition tag on Le’Veon Bell

The Steelers general manager also defended quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Maybe too much?

Plus he gave us some clues about the futures of Bud Dupree and Chris Boswell.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

