Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Tim Benz, Jonathan Bombulie discuss Penguins’ strong push, injury updates | TribLIVE.com
Breakfast With Benz

Tim Benz, Jonathan Bombulie discuss Penguins’ strong push, injury updates

Tim Benz
Tim Benz | Thursday, March 14, 2019 6:48 a.m
879833_web1_1127648079
Getty Images
The Blue Jackets’ Adam McQuaid checks the Penguins’ Bryan Rust into the boards during the first period Feb. 26, 2019, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

About an hour ago

It’s our weekly Sided.co Penguins podcast with Tribune-Review beat writer Jonathan Bombulie.

We open up wondering if labor peace in the NHL could be a model for the NFL.

Then we talk about how the Penguins have blended good play with entertaining hockey of late.

LISTEN: Penguins making strong push toward playoffs

What is to be pulled from the team’s two good wins against Boston and Washington as they prepare for Buffalo on Thursday?

Then, we investigate why the Penguins can’t distance themselves from the wild-card teams in the Eastern Conference.

And we kick-around how Mike Sullivan will distribute the wingers when Bryan Rust and Zach Aston-Reese get healthy.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.