Tim Benz, Jonathan Bombulie discuss Penguins’ strong push, injury updates

It’s our weekly Sided.co Penguins podcast with Tribune-Review beat writer Jonathan Bombulie.

We open up wondering if labor peace in the NHL could be a model for the NFL.

Then we talk about how the Penguins have blended good play with entertaining hockey of late.

What is to be pulled from the team’s two good wins against Boston and Washington as they prepare for Buffalo on Thursday?

Then, we investigate why the Penguins can’t distance themselves from the wild-card teams in the Eastern Conference.

And we kick-around how Mike Sullivan will distribute the wingers when Bryan Rust and Zach Aston-Reese get healthy.

