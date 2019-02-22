Tim Benz, Jonathan Bombulie discuss what to watch for in Penguins-Flyers outdoor game

Tribune-Review Penguins beat writer Jonathan Bombulie is in Philadelphia for the Penguins-Flyers Stadium Series game Saturday. He joins me for Friday’s Sided.co podcast.

Is Evgeni Malkin going to have to fight after his recent stick-swinging incident against the Flyers? What’s the backup plan for the weather if it turns bad? We also debate if the Stadium Series games, in general, have jumped the shark.

Speaking of sharks, what happened against San Jose on Thursday night?! It was a special teams disaster, for sure. Then there was the fight in front of the Pens bench that Evander Kane started. Sidney Crosby can’t get swept up in something like that. But he did. We talk about preventing that from happening.

Then we get an update on Jim Rutherford’s plan for the trade deadline.

