Tim Benz, Jonathan Bombulie discuss what to watch for in Penguins-Flyers outdoor game | TribLIVE.com
Penguins/NHL

Tim Benz, Jonathan Bombulie discuss what to watch for in Penguins-Flyers outdoor game

Tim Benz
Tim Benz | Friday, February 22, 2019 6:54 a.m
786951_web1_AP_19050732238754
AP
Workers prepare Lincoln Financial Field on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, for the Stadium Series game between the Penguins and Flyers.

About an hour ago

Tribune-Review Penguins beat writer Jonathan Bombulie is in Philadelphia for the Penguins-Flyers Stadium Series game Saturday. He joins me for Friday’s Sided.co podcast.

Is Evgeni Malkin going to have to fight after his recent stick-swinging incident against the Flyers? What’s the backup plan for the weather if it turns bad? We also debate if the Stadium Series games, in general, have jumped the shark.

LISTEN: Tim Benz, Jonathan Bombulie talk Penguins-Flyers outdoor game, disaster vs. Sharks

Speaking of sharks, what happened against San Jose on Thursday night?! It was a special teams disaster, for sure. Then there was the fight in front of the Pens bench that Evander Kane started. Sidney Crosby can’t get swept up in something like that. But he did. We talk about preventing that from happening.

Then we get an update on Jim Rutherford’s plan for the trade deadline.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

