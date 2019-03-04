Tim Benz, Mark Madden discuss Antonio Brown interviews, Penguins weekend

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

In this week’s “Madden Monday” podcast, Mark Madden and I talk about the journalistic atrocity that was the Antonio Brown interview on ESPN. We roast his farce of an appearance on HBO as well.

Also, we dive into Kevin Colbert’s quizzical comments about Le’Veon Bell. Would the Steelers really have tagged him if the transition number came in at $9.5 million? If so, why?

Then, there are the Penguins. On the table for discussion, the hot play of Sidney Crosby and his Hart Trophy chances. We debate Matt Murray’s playing time, examine the Eastern Conference playoff picture, and attempt to figure out when Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin will put it together.

Finally, there is a big picture discussion to be had about Bryce Harper’s new contract and baseball economics. It’s just too bad the Pirates will never be part of that discussion.

