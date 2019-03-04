Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Tim Benz, Mark Madden discuss Antonio Brown interviews, Penguins weekend | TribLIVE.com
Penguins/NHL

Tim Benz, Mark Madden discuss Antonio Brown interviews, Penguins weekend

Tim Benz
Tim Benz | Monday, March 4, 2019 7:00 a.m
830739_web1_821617-ec9d56fbd53c4f4ea74539ce81aacdb9
The Canadian Press via AP
The Penguins’ Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates Sidney Crosby (87), Jared McCann (19), Erik Gudbranson (44) and Marcus Pettersson (28) after scoring during the second period Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Montreal.

42 minutes ago

In this week’s “Madden Monday” podcast, Mark Madden and I talk about the journalistic atrocity that was the Antonio Brown interview on ESPN. We roast his farce of an appearance on HBO as well.

Also, we dive into Kevin Colbert’s quizzical comments about Le’Veon Bell. Would the Steelers really have tagged him if the transition number came in at $9.5 million? If so, why?

LISTEN: Tim Benz, Mark Madden discuss Antonio Brown, state of Penguins

Then, there are the Penguins. On the table for discussion, the hot play of Sidney Crosby and his Hart Trophy chances. We debate Matt Murray’s playing time, examine the Eastern Conference playoff picture, and attempt to figure out when Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin will put it together.

Finally, there is a big picture discussion to be had about Bryce Harper’s new contract and baseball economics. It’s just too bad the Pirates will never be part of that discussion.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.