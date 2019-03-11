Tim Benz, Mark Madden discuss Antonio Brown trade, Penguins’ split weekend

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

This week’s edition of Madden Monday comes to you from the catacombs of PPG Paints Arena.

Mark Madden of 105.9 the X joins me as we exhale after that Penguins win against the Bruins on Sunday night. Man, was that huge for the Penguins after the loss in Columbus Saturday.

Matt Murray certainly had a nice weekend. Maybe he is back to his form of 2016 and 2017. Also, the two Florida guys — Jared McCann and Nick Bjugstad — came up big again. That trade is starting to look better all the time.

Jake Guentzel stays hot, too, with another goal. Will he go down as the best winger of Sidney Crosby’s career?

Then we have the swamp that is the Pittsburgh Steelers. The city is depressed over the Antonio Brown trade. And for good reason. We try to find some sort of way that the Steelers can save face out of that debacle.

Also, things might feel even worse soon when Le’Veon Bell finds a new team.

And to really get on Mark’s good side, we talk about two of his favorite topics. UFO and soccer.

