Tim Benz, Mark Madden discuss Penguins’ outdoor loss, Le’Veon Bell

In this week’s “Madden Monday” podcast, Mark Madden of 105.9 the X joins me to discuss the Penguins, Le’Veon Bell’s free agency and the Robert Kraft scandal.

Specifically, we examine the comparisons between Bell and Todd Gurley. Is that a good thing or a bad thing for Bell these days?

In terms of the Pens, Mark was there to see the collapse in Philadelphia at the Stadium Series game Saturday night. So we dive into Matt Murray’s goaltending during the 4-3 overtime loss, the injured defensemen and the curious decisions of Mike Sullivan of late.

Also, we debate if Jim Rutherford has the collateral to pull off a trade of note before the deadline. And if he does, will it really matter in the grand scheme of the playoff chase?

Plus, we talk about the Oscars and Ric Flair’s birthday party.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.