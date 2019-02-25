Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Tim Benz, Mark Madden discuss Penguins’ outdoor loss, Le’Veon Bell | TribLIVE.com
Penguins/NHL

Tim Benz, Mark Madden discuss Penguins’ outdoor loss, Le’Veon Bell

Tim Benz
Tim Benz | Monday, February 25, 2019 1:30 a.m
797863_web1_AP_19055159678910
AP
The Penguins’ Zach Aston-Reese skates off the ice as Flyers players celebrate after an overtime goal by Claude Giroux during in Stadium Series game Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Lincoln Financial Field.

In this week’s “Madden Monday” podcast, Mark Madden of 105.9 the X joins me to discuss the Penguins, Le’Veon Bell’s free agency and the Robert Kraft scandal.

Specifically, we examine the comparisons between Bell and Todd Gurley. Is that a good thing or a bad thing for Bell these days?

In terms of the Pens, Mark was there to see the collapse in Philadelphia at the Stadium Series game Saturday night. So we dive into Matt Murray’s goaltending during the 4-3 overtime loss, the injured defensemen and the curious decisions of Mike Sullivan of late.

LISTEN: Tim Benz, Mark Madden talk Le’Veon Bell, Penguins outdoor loss

Also, we debate if Jim Rutherford has the collateral to pull off a trade of note before the deadline. And if he does, will it really matter in the grand scheme of the playoff chase?

Plus, we talk about the Oscars and Ric Flair’s birthday party.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.