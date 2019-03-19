Tim Benz, Mark Madden discuss Roethlisberger, Bell, Penguins’ bad weekend, Pirates infield

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Thanks to an off-day, this week’s “Madden Monday” comes on a Tuesday.

We get into:

• Josh Harris’ accusation that Ben Roethlisberger fumbled on purpose against the Bengals. Why is this information just coming out now?

• Le’Veon Bell’s failed contract. The spin continues!

• A rough weekend for the Penguins. There is a lot to get to there. The conversation includes Matt Murray’s play, the playoff posibilities and the loss of Evgeni Malkin for the next few weeks. Will Teddy Blueger make up for the absence at second-line center? I think there is at least one other good option.

• Then there are the curious Pirates infield decisions. Curious in the sense that we wonder how the Pirates will spin them.

