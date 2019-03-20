Tim Benz: Now with Raiders, how can Antonio Brown, Vontaze Burfict be cool with each other?

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

This was enough to make my stomach turn.

As we pointed out yesterday, the Raiders were on the verge of signing Vontaze Burfict.

Well, that signing is official now, according to the NFL Network. The outlet says Burfict will get a one-year deal worth $5 million.

Keep in mind, a few years ago, the former Bengals linebacker did this to newly signed Oakland receiver Antonio Brown.

Teammates pic.twitter.com/6AYCvlQI3Q — March of the Penguins (@ButtonPusher970) March 20, 2019

According to ESPN, Burfict says he and Brown are completely cool with one another now.

“It’s all positive, man,” Burfict said on a conference call. “There’s nothing negative here. We’re on the same team. We’re trying to win a championship here.

“Honestly, we might be the closest friends on the team, you know what I mean? So, just got to go along with it and I can’t wait to meet him.”

Closest friends on the team? Wasn’t Brown screaming “Karma!” in the Steelers locker room after JuJu Smith-Schuster knocked out Burfict in 2017?

Hate AB all you want but after the game JuJu hit Burfict, AB yelling Karma in the lockeroom still has me on the floor laughing 🤣🤣 #Steelers

pic.twitter.com/mZ5P7HMd6z — Juju’s Bike⚪️ (@JujusBike) March 20, 2019



Believe it or not, Brown seems 100 percent on board with the Burfict signing.

You’ve got to be kidding me.

So Brown can kiss and make up with Burfict — a man who knocked him out of the playoffs and gave him a concussion?

This is the same guy who repeatedly injured, and tried to injure, Brown and his Steelers teammates, yet Brown is totally fine with acquisition?

But Ben Roethlisberger publicly criticizes his route running once, and Brown has to force his way out of a valid contract in Pittsburgh?

What a pandering, phony sell-out Brown is.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.