Tim Benz: Replacing Bryan Rust a challenge for Penguins

Before we start talking about how to best replace Penguins forward Bryan Rust while he is injured, it’s best to establish what has been lost.

“Rusty brings a lot,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “He’s a good penalty killer. He brings so much speed and puck pursuit to the lines he plays on. He’s been really good for us.”

Indeed. To the tune of 16 goals since Dec. 12. Much of that time was spent cashing in on chances playing as the “other winger” with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel.

Unfortunately for the Penguins, Rust is out “longer term” — as Sullivan described — with a lower-body injury suffered during the team’s 5-2 win in Columbus Tuesday.

“It’s part of the game,” Sullivan said. “It’s going to provide an opportunity for others to step up and play a more significant role. They have to embrace that challenge, and we believe we have capable people.”

OK. Then let’s take a look at some of those capable people.

One of them is Teddy Blueger, regardless of whether Mike Sullivan wants to admit it. The good news is that he was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton yesterday. What he did to get demoted, or benched before that, in the first place is anyone’s guess.

Blueger should be part of the Penguins mix long-term and not subject to paper transactions to get him down to the minors for AHL playoff qualification or NHL numbers games.

His playmaking, goal scoring, intelligence, skating and tenacity would mitigate a lot of what will be lost with Rust’s absence.

I’ve written that column already, though. And Sullivan isn’t going to believe it, no matter how many times I — or you — say it. Further complicating that problem is that — apparently — there is a belief within the Penguins brass that Blueger can’t play with the same level of effectiveness on the wing as he can at center.

I’ve seen no evidence of that. But, whatever. Blueger ain’t going on that top line with Crosby. And he likely won’t even end up on the third line with Jared McCann and Nick Bjugstad.

That’s where Rust was spotted recently in an attempt to get Patric Hornqvist in gear on the first line with Crosby and Guentzel. Maybe that worked. Hornqvist at least registered an assist in each of his last two games after being shut out during the 14 previous contests.

Hornqvist should always be on Crosby’s line. That’s what I think. And based on other fan and media opinions over the years, I’m not alone. Usually, in the playoffs, that ends up being the case.

Yet, given Hornqvist’s willingness to butt heads with Crosby at times, their propensity to gravitate to the same spaces down low and injury shuffling, that combo is often short-lived in the regular season.

Regardless, Hornqvist staying on the top line while Rust is sidelined is the best answer. However, in the likely event that it’ll be revamped in time anyway, expect Dominik Simon and his 12-game goal-less streak to be bumped up eventually.

Because, for whatever reason, the Penguins coaching staff loves itself some Dominik Simon!

Based on his five goals since coming to Pittsburgh from Florida, maybe McCann is the answer. He appears capable of replicating a lot of what Rust does, whereas Simon most often replicates a cardboard cutout.

The best argument against elevating McCann appears to be his ability to provide offensive punch on the third line as either a center or a wing. That’s something Derick Brassard couldn’t do.

And that’s something the Penguins organization highly values.

Given all that, here’s the best course of action.

Option 1: Stick with the notion of Hornqvist up with Crosby and Guentzel. Hope No. 72 finds his scoring touch and chemistry with the other two top liners. If that doesn’t work, elevate McCann and put Blueger on the third line.

Option 2: Stick with Hornqvist on the top line, and if it flames out, give Blueger a try and leave McCann alone.

Option 3: Give up arguing and just let the Penguins put Simon on the top line since that’s what the coaches want to do anyway.

And in the meanwhile, hope Rust gets healthy as quickly as possible.

