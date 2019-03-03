Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Top prospect Mitch Keller rocked for four runs as Pirates lose to Tampa Bay | TribLIVE.com
Pirates/MLB

Top prospect Mitch Keller rocked for four runs as Pirates lose to Tampa Bay

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Sunday, March 3, 2019 4:35 p.m
AP
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller pitches in the first inning of their spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller pitches in the first inning of their spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ top prospect endured another rough start in spring training.

Right-hander Mitch Keller gave up a leadoff home run to Joey Wendle and allowed four runs in the first inning of a 10-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday afternoon at LECOM Park in Bradenon, Fla.

Keller walked two batters and gave up three hits, including an RBI single to Ji-Man Choi and a two-RBI double to Mike Zunino. Reliever Aaron Slegers gave up three runson three hits in two innings.

The Pirates got a solo home run by Pablo Reyes in the fourth and scored on Colin Moran’s sacrifice fly in the seventh, then added two runs in the bottom of the ninth.

Kevin Newman started the first five innings at shortstop and went 2 for 3. Ke’Bryan Hayes played the final four innings at third base and went 1 for 2. Hayes is 5 for 13 with three doubles and two homers in seven games this spring.

The Pirates are off Monday, and play the Baltimore Orioles at 1:05 p.m. on Tuesday in Sarasota. Chris Archer is scheduled to start against right-hander Alex Cobb. Steven Brault, Michael Feliz, Tyler Lyons and Keone Kela also are expected to pitch.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

