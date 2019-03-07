2 Duquesne seniors receive Atlantic 10 basketball accolades

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Duquesne seniors Chassidy Omogrosso and Kadri-Ann Lass, who have led the Dukes into the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Tournament, were honored Thursday as the conference released its women’s basketball postseason honors.

Omogrosso, a Blackhawk graduate, was named to the A-10 second team. Lass, a native of Estonia, was selected on the third team, along with securing her second consecutive berth on the All-Defensive squad.

After receiving All-Rookie (2016) and first team (2018) honors earlier in her career, Omogrosso led the team in scoring this season with 12.3 points per game. She also is seventh in the conference with 62 3-pointers.

Lass picked up her fourth all-conference award after also being named to the All-Rookie team in 2016. She holds the school record with 278 career blocks in four seasons and is third on the team in scoring this season (11.1 points per game).

Duquesne (18-12) has won six games in a row on the way to a quarterfinal game against Saint Louis on Friday at Palumbo Center.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter .