U mad, bro? Jim Rutherford, Steelers fans among those angry with ‘media’

“U mad, bro?” this week features a celebrity Penguins appearance. Multiple attacks on the media. And the usual amount of people bashing Antonio Brown and Mike Tomlin.

We start with a celebrity entry from Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford!

He is blaming the media for fan perception of defenseman Jack Johnson’s struggles.

“Jack never got a fair shot from the first day he got here, and it started with the (first) media scrum,” Rutherford said Wednesday morning. “I really couldn’t believe the questions that a newly acquired player was asked through that media scrum, and that’s what started the ball rolling toward the fans.”

I went back and watched Johnson’s initial press conference after he was signed away from Columbus this summer. Rutherford was in attendance. And if that’s the media scrum he was talking about, it was nothing.

The entire presser was about four minutes — and five questions — long. The most tense part of the whole thing was when a little kid accidentally walked through the back door and interrupted it.

At one point, a reporter asked Johnson about needing to bounce back from having “not a great year on paper” in Columbus.

That’s an understatement. Johnson was often scratched late in the season. So the question was accurate, fair and asked in a very delicate and respectful manner.

If that’s the media interaction Rutherford is referring to, he should get some thicker skin.

By the way, many fans were against the Johnson signing long before it actually happened. From what I remember, most of the media members in that room were at least trying to explain it, if not defending it.

I know because I was in that room. And I was way more in favor of signing Johnson than most fans were.

Maybe too much so on my part, as it turns out.

Sorry GMJR. If the fans have a poisoned view of this signing, it’s because they formed their own opinions before a lot of the commentary began.

Or, even worse, after watching Johnson play.

Johnson hasn’t been as bad as some folks complain. But he hasn’t been as good as Rutherford — or I — hoped he would be.

The “Legally Gypsy” has more proof that the media is the enemy of the people.

I could make the argument that the media is just as much to blame as the players/coaches. Best team in football 3 of the past 4 seasons, no SB appearances. Part of the problem is the players are on social media following the media and don’t understand the clickbait game. — LegallyGypsy (@LegallyGypsy) February 16, 2019

You are right, Gypsy. The media is to blame. As usual.

I missed way too many field goals this year. Mark Madden fumbled in Cleveland. Stan Savran threw those picks in Denver.

Don’t even get me started on how Guy Junker’s defensive scheme blew that lead against the Chargers. And Joe Rutter was a real moron for leaving Josh Dobbs in the game against the Raiders.

Why didn’t he find out where the X-Ray machine was before kickoff, anyway?

While most Steelers angst is raining down on Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown this week, Bob sent me an email lashing out at Mike Tomlin.

“I like coach (Mike) Tomlin, but I think some of the blame falls on him. I think (Terry) Bradshaw said it best when he said Tomlin was a better cheerleader than a coach. Do you think (Bill) Cowher or (Chuck) Noll would allow this type of behavior? I think not!”

Bob … I think so!

During Noll’s time, Mel Blount sued Noll. Jack Lambert demanded a trade. Ernie Holmes shot a police helicopter. Joe Gilliam got busted on drug and weapons charges. Bradshaw argued with him all the time. Mike Merriweather and Rod Woodson had long hold outs.

And here’s a list — just a partial list — of all the chaos that happened when Cowher was the coach.

The difference between Noll and those two is that Noll’s team still won multiple Super Bowls.

The difference between Tomlin and Cowher is that Cowher had Ben Roethlisberger for only three years. And in those years, he won a Super Bowl and got to the AFC Championship Game in an another.

Aside from that, it’s not much.

Rick sent me an email about the idea of trading Antonio Brown.

“NOPE! If you don’t get a (draft pick in Rounds) 1 or 2 then keep him. He will hold out anyway. Too egocentric.”

Yeah. Exactly.

So if you keep him, and he holds out, you can’t use his cap space. Didn’t the Steelers just go through that song and dance last year with Le’Veon Bell?

How does that help?

This week I pointed out that Antonio Brown did a lousy job trying to explain what has made him so angry these past few months during his #AskAB Twitter Q&A.

Who can I hire to translate what AB means in his Q&A tweets? — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) February 16, 2019

Hasin took offense.

It's the worst. People get so bent out of shape when POC don't speak standard (not "incorrect") English. — Hashim Horne (@_SoundTheHorne) February 18, 2019

No. It’s incorrect. Period.

But that’s irrelevant. I don’t care about “standard English.” I care about Brown’s inconsistent, incoherent, inaccurate, contradictory message.

If there is a message at all.

You can deflect from that point with a race-baiting dog-whistle tweet if you want.

I’m right, though. And you know it.

