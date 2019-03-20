U mad, bro? Penguins fans losing it, Steelers fans … still losing it

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A lot is going on in this week’s “U mad, bro?” Penguins fans are mad at blown leads. Steelers fans are mad at Josh Harris. Rage continues about Antonio Brown. And at least one reader is angry about my pessimistic Steelers forecast.

•••

“Manofmyster1” leaves no mystery to this tweet. He was honked off at the Penguins following their shootout loss to the Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

What's the point with this team? Hard to put disgust into words. Ridiculous blown leads, top guys getting stoned in a shootout by a bad backup goalie, just handing out points to division opponents. Just skip the playoffs because getting to them clearly doesnt matter enough — Mystery (@manofmystery1) March 20, 2019

Wow. That was depressing.

I agree with a lot of the points of frustration there. The blown leads. Failing to exploit Petr Mrazek. An inability to distance themselves from other Metropolitan Division foes.

But the “just skip the playoffs” take is a bit much, don’t you think? Even if they don’t advance in the postseason, I’d rather see the Penguins get in than not.

•••

Rick would like to follow up that thought.

This Penguin team just can’t finish. Doesn’t bode well for the post season. Maybe an early exit. — Rick klein (@Rickkle24118814) March 20, 2019

I sense a theme developing here.

The blown leads resulting in overtime losses are getting tiresome for sure. Tuesday in Carolina. The two recent gag jobs against Philadelphia. Don’t forget barfing back an overtime point in Buffalo back on March 1.

Last night in Raleigh was a classic #MurraysGlove kind of moment, wasn’t it?

Goaltender Matt Murray played so well for so much of that game. He stopped 37 of 39 shots. Many of those saves were high-quality.

But the tying goal from Justin Williams was the result of a puck he simply didn’t catch. Not an easy save. And all the fretting over Murray having a “slow glove” is often overblown. I don’t think his glove reactions are slow. He just doesn’t line up his glove on target and catch it cleanly often enough.

However, barring a first-round matchup against Tampa or Washington, I bet the Penguins win their first best-of-seven.

If they get in the playoffs in the first place.

•••

This Steelers fan doesn’t like former running back Josh Harris accusing Ben Roethlisberger of fumbling on purpose. And he was happy to see Bruce Gradkowski try to refute the story.

I really didn’t think this guy could look any dumber. Until this old tweet surfaced lol. This clown 🤡 is hilarious. The desperation for relevancy is just fantastic. And pathetic. — RamboJohnJ (@RamboJohnJ4) March 19, 2019

I keep coming back to one major point on Harris’ accusation of Roethlisberger.

Why not say something about this before? It’s a big allegation, isn’t it?

If this is something Harris truly believed, I’d think that he would’ve said something between 2014 and now.

And if he didn’t, then that just shows he is being opportunistic and preening for the anti-Big Ben tone of the day on Twitter.

•••

Walter emails about the departure of Antonio Brown.

“The Steelers, and us fans, are much better without Brown, regardless of trade compensation. Since the value received was small, that only indicates what the other teams thought of his value. It really has nothing to do with “being fleeced”, or stupidity by the Steelers.”

No. It doesn’t indicate that at all.

It indicates the rotten position the Steelers were in because of Brown. If Kevin Colbert had simply said, for no apparent reason, “Antonio Brown is up for trade,” he would have walked away with a first-round pick and more. But keep telling yourself that if it makes you feel good.

•••

Bill emailed me. He disagrees with my sentiment that the Steelers are en route to a 7-9 season unless they have a huge draft and a late roster push before training camp.

“This is a QB and offensive league. Sophomore QBs (Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield) can be torn apart in the film room so not too worried about past Heisman winners facing Ben.

Trade up and get Devin Bush and let’s get this no drama, old school Steeler Football party started.”

One can hope, Bill. I’d say easier said than done on the first two counts.

Maybe impossible to do on the third point.

