U mad, bro? The all-Antonio Brown edition

In this week’s “U mad, bro?”, it’s all Antonio angst! Well, except for the weekly mandatory swat at Mike Tomlin, of course.

Gerry in Florida sent me an email responding to our poll about whether people in Pittsburgh hated Le’Veon Bell or Antonio Brown more.

For the record, Brown won with an 88 percent majority.

“I wish you would have thrown (head coach) Mike Tomlin in the mix.

Probably would have found him somewhere between the two divas. Maybe closer to Brown than Bell.”

That may be true, Gerry. And that would be too bad. There is certainly anti-Mike Tomlin sentiment within the fan base. I get that.

However, while Tomlin has had his shortcomings, his intention has been to make the team better. Maybe he hasn’t been as good at that task as we want him to be. In his defense, though, Tomlin hasn’t done things to actively extract himself from the team, or withhold his services, while remaining on the payroll.

Someone named the “Say Hi Kid” (I like that, by the way) responded to a tweet I sent Wednesday night.

I noticed the 2017 Steelers-Ravens home game was being replayed on the NFL Network. So I flipped it on.

Happily, the Steelers still won 39-38 … again.

Simple is a good word, as they both acted like simpletons. I will never welcome either back to the Burgh….. — theSayHIkid (@theSayHIkid) March 7, 2019

This guy is mad, indeed. Sounds like he wants us to build a wall around Pittsburgh.

And make the Raiders pay for it.

“Jonathon” tweeted me, disagreeing with my preemptive applause of Kevin Colbert.

That’s if Colbert can get a first-round pick in return for Antonio Brown.

We only save a mill against the cap regardless right? I would keep him and let him rot if I couldn't get a first round pick — Jonathon Bortz (@joplyr22) March 6, 2019

What do you mean “only save a million on the cap?”

If Brown is on the Steelers’ roster, they have to account for his salary. Even if he no-shows, or if they suspend him for conduct detrimental, they just save the cash. His cap space doesn’t open.

So if Brown stays — and potentially doesn’t report, like Bell last season — then that’s $22 million against the cap the Steelers can’t spend. Just like they had to set aside $14.5 million last year.

In that scenario, they don’t have the cap space. They don’t have the player. And they don’t have the draft choice.

How does that help?

“Patience8898” also doesn’t agree with my praise of Colbert if he snags a first-rounder in exchange for the disgruntled receiver.

@MarkMaddenX @TimBenzPGH a lot of fans forgot he caught literally everything, he will surely be missed. Without that extension over the goal line in the final game of the season against Baltimore, Steelers miss the playoffs in 2 of past 3 seasons. Def worth a mod 1st rd pick! — Patience (@Patience8898) March 6, 2019

No doubt, Patience. I cosign on that.

Unfortunately, though, in Brown’s case, it’s not a matter of “worth.” Of course, in terms of talent, he’s “worth” a first-round selection. But he’s a guy that Pittsburgh can’t keep. And he doesn’t want to stay. He may not report. And then the Steelers would have all that money tied up like they did with Bell last year.

Given those circumstances, if Colbert gets a top-32 pick, he should also get rose petals thrown at his feet.

“Greg” sent me a Twitter message on a string with some other folks who cover the Steelers in the media.

“(I was) Just trying to explain the whole Antonio Brown Saga to a coworker who had never heard of him. I feel ridiculous talking about it. How do you guys do it?”

Therapy helps, Greg.

The “Oddschecker” site sent out this question about Antonio Brown’s “next team.”

Antonio Brown's next team will be___________?https://t.co/kgoIPuZBcU — Oddschecker US (@OddscheckerUS) March 5, 2019

How about …“perpetually exhausted?”

I know I am! And I don’t even have to pay the guy.

