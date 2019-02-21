U.S. Amateur returning to Oakmont in 2021

Oakmont Country Club, the site of 15 previous USGA championships, was chosen Thursday to serve as host for the 2021 U.S. Amateur Championship.

It will be the sixth time the championship has been held at 116-year-old golf course, most recently in 2003. The championship also was held at Oakmont in 1919, 1925, 1938 and 1969.

The USGA also awarded the U.S. Amateur to five other golf courses from 2022-2026. They are Ridgewood Country Club in Paramas, N.J. (2022); Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colo. (2023); Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. (2024); The Olympic Club in San Francisco (2025); and Merion Golf Club in Ardmore (2026).

“This distinguished group of future U.S. Amateur sites aligns the USGA’s oldest championship with courses of historical significance and proven competitive excellence, which will be beneficial to both the player and fan experience,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director of Championships. “Amateur golf is primary to the USGA’s mission and the partnerships with these prominent clubs affirm our commitment to supporting and growing amateur competition.”

The U.S. Open will return to Oakmont for a record 10th time in 2025. The Open was most recently contested at Oakmont in 2016 when Dustin Johnson won by three strokes.

