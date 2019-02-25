Weekend College Top 10: Chatham, Saint Vincent earn historic titles

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. Chatham men make school history

Isaiah Brown scored 22 points, and the Cougars topped Westminster, 64-61, on Saturday for their first PAC title in any team sport since joining the conference in 2007-08. Anthony Bomar (Bethel Park) contributed 16 points and a game-high nine rebounds for Chatham (19-9), which started its men’s basketball program four years ago. The Cougars rallied from a seven-point deficit in the second half thanks for a 15-4 run. Isaac Stamatiades led Westminster (13-15) with 13 points.

•••

2. Saint Vincent women earn first PAC title

The Bearcats jumped to a 21-point halftime lead en route to a 70-48 victory over Washington & Jefferson in the PAC championship game Saturday in Latrobe. Madison Kollar (Latrobe) and Carlee Kilgus (South Fayette) had 16 points apiece, and Maria Morgan added 15 for Saint Vincent (23-4), which clinched its third trip to the NCAA Division III Tournament (the other two were at-large). Danielle Parker (Canon-McMillan) led W&J (19-8) with nine points and 10 rebounds.

•••

3. No. 18 Cal (Pa.) women take down No. 3 IUP again

Abbey Sporio (Elizabeth Forward) scored 18 points, and Jiahna Flood-Francis (West Mifflin) added 17 as the Vulcans downed the Crimson Hawks, 73-65, in the PSAC on Saturday. Cal (22-3, 16-3) is the only team to beat IUP (22-2, 17-2) this season. The Vulcans had a 38-28 rebounding advantage and scored 21 second-chance points. Lexi Griggs (Vincentian) scored a personal-best 28 points on 13-for-14 shooting for the Crimson Hawks, but leading scorer Carolyn Appleby was held to six points on 1-for-8 shooting.

•••

4. Penn State Behrend men edge La Roche in AMCC final

Justin Gorny (South Park) and Mike Fischer (North Allegheny) scored 14 points each as the Lions edged the host Redhawks, 67-65, on Sunday to earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division III Tournament. Penn State Behrend (23-4) led by as many as 13 in the second half before La Roche (24-3) rallied to go ahead 65-61 with a minute left. But Gorny scored the final six points, including a three-point play with 22 seconds left. RayQuan Phifer scored 21 points for the Redhawks.

•••

5. No. 1 Penn State wrestling completes 4th straight unbeaten regular season

The Nittany Lions won nine of 10 matches and routed Buffalo, 47-3, on Sunday to finish 14-0 overall. Top-ranked 157-pounder Jason Nolf (Kittanning) and No. 1 165-pounder Vincenzo Joseph (Central Catholic) were among the winners for Penn State, with Nolf extended his career pins record to 58. The Big Ten championships are March 9-10 in Minneapolis.

•••

6. Pitt-Johnstown wrestlers win regional crown

Jefferson-Morgan graduate Brendan Howard (125 pounds), Greensburg Salem product Chris Eddins (149) and Levi Niebauer (197) won individual titles as the Mountain Cats earned the Super Region I Tournament title and a spot in the NCAA Division II championships March 8-9 in Cleveland. Pitt-Johnstown finished with 141 points in the 10-team event, 39 points ahead of Kutztown.

•••

7. RMU women’s hockey closes in on title

Emilie Harley recorded her first collegiate hat trick, and the Colonials bested Mercyhurst, 4-1, on Saturday. Arielle DeSmet made 25 saves for Robert Morris (13-13-6, 11-4-3 College Hockey America), which bounced back from a 5-2 loss to the Lakers (13-13-5, 10-6-2) on Friday. The Colonials need one win in their final two games to clinch a third straight regular-season conference title.

•••

8. No. 2 IUP men hold off Cal (Pa.)

Jacobo Diaz had 16 points and 14 rebounds for his 14th double-double of the season as the Crimson Hawks prevailed 65-60 on Saturday in the PSAC. IUP (24-2, 17-2), which has won five straight, holds a 1.5-game lead over Slippery Rock in the West Division with two games remaining. Dante Lombardi led the Crimson Hawks with 20 points. The Vulcans dropped to 7-18, 5-14.

•••

9. Vulcans’ Means honored at PSAC championships

Jae’Len Means (Gateway) won the 60 and 200 meters and was named Most Outstanding Track Athlete at the indoor conference championships Saturday. The Shippensburg men won their ninth straight team title, and Kutztown prevailed on the women’s side.

•••

10. Pitt baseball evens record with rout of Bucknell

David Yanni homered, and Ron Washington Jr. doubled twice and had two RBIs to lead the Panthers to an 8-2 victory Sunday at the Wofford-USC Upstate Tournament in Spartanburg, S.C. Christian Camacho (1-1) struck out five and allowed two unearned runs in four innings to earn the win. Connor Perry went 3 of 4 for Pitt (3-3).

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter .