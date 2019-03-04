Weekend College Top 10: Seton Hill women’s basketball surging

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Every week, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. Seton Hill women pull another big upset

Megan Marecic (Bethel Park) had 22 points and 13 rebounds as the visiting Griffins knocked off No. 8 IUP, 71-59, in their PSAC regular-season finale Saturday. Seton Hill (18-10, 12-9) went on a 17-2 run in the fourth quarter to pull away. Courtney Cecere added 18 points for Seton Hill, which beat No. 17 Cal on Wednesday. Lauren Wolosik led the Crimson Hawks with 17 points. Seton Hill is the fourth seed for the PSAC Tournament and hosts fifth-seeded Pitt-Johnstown at 5:30 p.m. Monday. The winner advances to meet IUP (23-3, 18-3) in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

•••

2. No. 2 IUP men finish regular season 26-2

Dante Lombardi scored 27 points on 10-for-16 shooting, and Jacobo Diaz added 20 points to lead the Crimson Hawks past Seton Hill, 72-59, in the PSAC on Saturday. Both players reached milestones. Lombardi became the 12th player in school history to eclipse 1,500 career points, and Diaz moved into third place in IUP history with 1,683 points. IUP, which went 19-2 in league play and won the West Division title, earned a first-round bye in the PSAC Tournament and plays Gannon or Pitt-Johnstown in Wednesday’s quarterfinals. Seton Hill (9-18, 7-14 PSAC) is the No. 6 seed in the West and visits third-seeded Mercyhurst on Monday.

•••

3. Shields, Point Park track and field shine at nationals

Anna Shields won national titles in the mile and 1,000 meters to help Point Park place fifth at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships on Saturday in Brookings, S.D. Shields’ time of 2 minutes, 44.35 seconds in the 1,000 was an NAIA national record. The Pioneers distance medley relay team came in second.

•••

4. Colonials women’s hockey wins conference title

Robert Morris swept Syracuse, prevailing 4-2 on Saturday and 5-0 on Friday, to clinch its third straight College Hockey America regular-season crown. Leah Marino and Janey Sandoval scored their first collegiate goals in Saturday’s win for the Colonials (15-13-6, 13-4-3), who earned a first-round bye in the CHA Tournament and will play in Thursday’s semifinals in Buffalo, N.Y.

•••

5. W&J baseball sweeps No. 19 La Roche

The Presidents held the Redhawks without a run in 15 of 16 innings, winning 4-0 and 4-3 in a season-opening, nonconference doubleheader between traditional powers. In Game 1, Ben Marsico (North Allegheny) threw six shutout innings and Mullen Socha homered for W&J. In the nightcap, the Presidents rallied from a 3-0 deficit with four runs in the second inning. Cole Reese (Greensburg Central Catholic) scored the go-ahead run on a balk.

•••

6. Clarion’s Cartia ties career home-run record

Sophomore Jessica Cartia (Elizabeth Forward) hit her 11th career homer in an 8-5 loss to Wayne State on Sunday in Kissimmee, Fla., tying the school record set by Carlie Cook in 2011. Cartia equaled the mark in just 42 games.

•••

7. RMU men’s hockey clinches home-ice advantage

Pittsburgh native Luke Lynch scored the winning goal on a power play in the third period, and Francis Marotte made a season-best 40 saves to lift the Colonials to a 4-3 victory over Mercyhurst on Saturday. Robert Morris (12-20-2, 11-15-2 Atlantic Hockey Association) also beat the Lakers, 5-4, on Friday behind three goals and an assist by Alex Tonge. The wins allowed Robert Morris to pass Army and Holy Cross in the standings and earn the eighth seed. The Colonials host Holy Cross in a best-of-three AHA playoff series this weekend.

•••

8. Penn State’s Kremer ties school record with 3 homers

Kris Kremer went 4 for 4 with six RBIs as the Nittany Lions upset No. 21 Duke, 8-7, on Saturday in Bradenton, Fla. Penn State (7-2) lost the series finale 9-2 on Sunday. Duke is 9-2.

•••

9. Waynesburg pitcher Miller dominates in opener

Mason Miller (Bethel Park) struck out 15 in a three-hitter, leading the Yellow Jackets past Penn State Altoona, 18-0, on Sunday in Winter Haven, Fla. John Przbylinski (Connellsville) went 3 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs for Waynesburg (1-1), which lost the second game of the doubleheader 10-1.

•••

10. Thiel’s Fowkes records seven RBIs in opener

Nick Fowkes (Ringgold) homered twice, including a grand slam, to lead the Tomcats past Rivier, 26-6, in the Gene Cusic Classic on Sunday in Fort Myers, Fla. Fowkes finished 4 for 7 with three runs.

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter .