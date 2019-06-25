West Mifflin rising junior Nahki Johnson gives Pitt verbal pledge

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Pitt still has a little room for recruits in its 2020 class, but Pat Narduzzi already has started on 2021.

The first rising junior to commit to Pitt’s coach is outside linebacker Nahki Johnson, a recent transfer from Steel Valley to West Mifflin.

Johnson, who is ranked No. 9 in the state among all 2021 prospects by Rivals.com, has been ruled ineligible by the WPIAL for the 2019 season.

The WPIAL said Johnson transferred at least partially for athletic intent. Former Steel Valley coach Rod Steele was hired at West Mifflin a month after Johnson transferred there. Johnson is appealing the ruling to the PIAA.

Nonetheless, Steele said Johnson, a three-star prospect, has been a regular participant in West Mifflin’s summer workouts.

“He’s got a great work ethic that’s unbelievable,” Steele said. “That’s what separates him.”

Johnson said he has created a bond with Pitt players Damar Hamlin and Paris Ford and envisions himself playing for Pitt defensive line coach Charlie Partridge.

“Every time I got to Pitt (on unofficial visits), I love the environment,” he said. “I really do want to play under (line coach Charlie) Partridge. He is one of the best line coaches in the country. When we talk, we get to more of a personal level.”

Johnson, 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, played defensive end, tight end and guard as a sophomore at Steel Valley last year. Pitt recruited him as an outside linebacker.

Johnson, ranked No. 18 nationally among all outside linebackers in the ‘21 class, has scholarship offers from Penn State, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Iowa State, Mississippi State and Syracuse, among others. He is the second WPIAL or City League player to commit to Pitt in the past four days, joining Westinghouse defensive end Dayon Hayes.

Johnson won’t be able to sign a letter of intent until December 2020, but he won’t be concerned with other schools continuing to recruit him.

“I’ll play it as it goes, but I’m 100 percent committed to Pitt,” he said.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .