Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
West Mifflin rising junior Nahki Johnson gives Pitt verbal pledge | TribLIVE.com
Pitt

West Mifflin rising junior Nahki Johnson gives Pitt verbal pledge

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola
1335874_web1_ptr-SVWilmington07-120118
Steel Valley’s Nahki Johnson celebrates with Eshawn Carter after Carter’s return for a touchdown against Wilmington Area during the 2A PIAA semifinal Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 at Ambridge High School.

Pitt still has a little room for recruits in its 2020 class, but Pat Narduzzi already has started on 2021.

The first rising junior to commit to Pitt’s coach is outside linebacker Nahki Johnson, a recent transfer from Steel Valley to West Mifflin.

Johnson, who is ranked No. 9 in the state among all 2021 prospects by Rivals.com, has been ruled ineligible by the WPIAL for the 2019 season.

The WPIAL said Johnson transferred at least partially for athletic intent. Former Steel Valley coach Rod Steele was hired at West Mifflin a month after Johnson transferred there. Johnson is appealing the ruling to the PIAA.

Nonetheless, Steele said Johnson, a three-star prospect, has been a regular participant in West Mifflin’s summer workouts.

“He’s got a great work ethic that’s unbelievable,” Steele said. “That’s what separates him.”

Johnson said he has created a bond with Pitt players Damar Hamlin and Paris Ford and envisions himself playing for Pitt defensive line coach Charlie Partridge.

“Every time I got to Pitt (on unofficial visits), I love the environment,” he said. “I really do want to play under (line coach Charlie) Partridge. He is one of the best line coaches in the country. When we talk, we get to more of a personal level.”

Johnson, 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, played defensive end, tight end and guard as a sophomore at Steel Valley last year. Pitt recruited him as an outside linebacker.

Johnson, ranked No. 18 nationally among all outside linebackers in the ‘21 class, has scholarship offers from Penn State, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Iowa State, Mississippi State and Syracuse, among others. He is the second WPIAL or City League player to commit to Pitt in the past four days, joining Westinghouse defensive end Dayon Hayes.

Johnson won’t be able to sign a letter of intent until December 2020, but he won’t be concerned with other schools continuing to recruit him.

“I’ll play it as it goes, but I’m 100 percent committed to Pitt,” he said.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | High School | Pitt
Tags:
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.