West Virginia adds to football coaching staff
About an hour ago
West Virginia football coach Neal Brown announced Wednesday the hiring of Coleman Barnes as the associate athletics director for football external affairs.
Barnes will work together with the athletics administration and external units to further the WVU brand. He will promote new ideas, development and growth to help position the program for success.
He will be a liaison with marketing, tickets, Mountaineer Athletic Club, athletic communications and digital media. He also will be a liaison between the football program and Learfield IMG College and will oversee the coordination of speaking engagements for the football program.
Barnes comes to West Virginia from Utah State where he served since July 2017, first as the assistant vice president and deputy director of athletics for external affairs and most recently as the associate vice president and deputy director of athletics.
Barnes graduated from Kentucky with a bachelor’s degree in education in 2002 with a major in kinesiology and a minor in business. He earned his master’s degree from Kentucky in kinesiology with an emphasis in sport management and completed his Ph.D. in higher education from Ole Miss in 2017.
