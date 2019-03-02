Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
West Virginia continues slide, loses at Oklahoma | TribLIVE.com
WVU

West Virginia continues slide, loses at Oklahoma

Associated Press
Associated Press | Saturday, March 2, 2019 7:18 p.m
827405_web1_827405-fa0cd49460a14377ba9cb28daa80495f
AP
Oklahoma’s Kristian Doolittle (21) reaches for the ball against West Virginia’s Jordan McCabe (5) and Lamont West (15) during an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, March 2, 2019.
827405_web1_827405-ca63b3cb61254c8fbfe08d7dea8f3bbb
AP
Oklahoma’s Jamal Bieniemy (24) watches as he makes a 3-pointer beside West Virginia’s Brandon Knapper (2) during an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, March 2, 2019.
827405_web1_827405-810cee31ac2b489e8cc941ccf90bea0e
AP
Oklahoma’s Brady Manek (35) dunks the ball in front of West Virginia’s Jordan McCabe (5) and Taevon Horton (20)during an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, March 2, 2019.

19 minutes ago

NORMAN, Okla. — Jamal Bieniemy was calm under pressure.

The freshman guard scored a season-high 22 points and made 8 of 10 free throws in the closing minutes to help Oklahoma beat West Virginia, 92-80, on Saturday.

Oklahoma led by 13 when West Virginia coach Bob Huggins had his team start fouling Bieniemy intentionally, starting with 3 minutes, 8 seconds remaining. Bieniemy had only attempted 12 free throws this season with six makes before Saturday’s game. He missed two of his first three before making the next seven.

Huggins said West Virginia had a lot to do with Bieniemy’s overall performance.

“When you throw it to him as much as we threw it to him during a stretch and you don’t get back on defense the way we didn’t get back on defense, which is inexcusable on our part, then you’re going to score,” Huggins said. “Then, we fouled him at the end because he is a 50 percent free-throw shooter on the year, and he made free throws.”

Aaron Calixte also had a season-high 22 points for Oklahoma. He made 8 of 11 shots and 3 of 5 3-pointers.

“Coach did a good job of putting me in spots, and Jamal did a good job of finding me,” Calixte said.

Kristian Doolittle scored 15 points, and Brady Manek added 14 for the Sooners (18-11, 6-10 Big 12), who have won three of four to strengthen their case for an NCAA Tournament bid. Oklahoma shot a season-high 59 percent from the field.

Jermaine Haley scored a season-high 23 points, and Jordan McCabe added 18 for West Virginia (11-18, 3-13), which has lost six of seven.

West Virginia won the first meeting 79-71 on Feb. 2. The Sooners felt they were more prepared for West Virginia’s physical style of play this time . They held Mountaineers forward Derek Culver to nine points and nine rebounds. He had 13 points and 14 rebounds when they played the first time.

“I feel like this game, we were more physical and more focused on boxing out,” Doolittle said. “First time you play somebody (the) scout team can only simulate so much of what the other team is going to do. We had a good gameplan coming into this game, good emphasis on Culver.”

Oklahoma fell behind in the early minutes before taking charge. The Sooners shot 58 percent in the first half to take a 42-28 lead at the break. Bieniemy scored 12 points in the first half.

Oklahoma led 54-41 in the second half before going on a 13-2 run. Despite its late fouling, West Virginia never really got back into the game.

The Mountaineers broke their five-game losing streak with a 104-96 triple-overtime win over TCU on Tuesday, but they went right back to playing the way they did during their skid.

“They made shots, and we turned it over, basically,” Huggins said.

Categories: Sports | WVU
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.