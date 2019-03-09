West Virginia drops regular-season finale at Oklahoma State

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

STILLWATER, Okla. — Lindy Waters scored 19 points to lead Oklahoma State to an 85-77 victory over West Virginia on Saturday.

Waters was one of five players to score in double figures as OSU pushed its record to 12-19 on the season and 5-13 in the Big 12. Yor Anei scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds while Thomas Dziagwa added 15 points

“This wasn’t the season we wanted to have,” OSU coach Mike Boynton told the fans. “But with your spirit, we will hang another banner in the rafters.”

The Mountaineers were led by Derek Culver, Lamont West and Jermaine Haley, all with 16 points as WVU dropped to 12-19 and 4-14 in conference action.

West drained a 30-footer to cut Oklahoma State’s lead down to 76-74 late in the game. But Waters came right back and hit his own 3-pointer from in front of the Cowboys bench.

WVU had a chance at a layup, but Anei blocked Culver’s attempt. Anei then sprinted down court and caught an alley-dunk to give OSU an 81-74 advantage.

After a pair of free throws from OSU’s Isaac Likekele, WVU’s Haley hit a 3-pointer. Cameron McGriff missed a free throw, and WVU got the rebound.

However, Culver came up short on a layup attempt and Likekele put the game away with a pair of free throws.

With both teams sitting at the bottom of the conference standings, they were playing for seeding in the upcoming Big 12 Tournament. With the win Oklahoma State locked itself into the ninth seed and will take on TCU in the opener. West Virginia will face No. 7 seed Oklahoma.

Jones, McGriff and Waters led the charge for the Cowboys in the first half. The trio combined for 37 points in the first half on 12 of 20 shooting.

Oklahoma State came into the contest averaging just over 67 points a game, which ranked them 301st in the nation. They had 49 points by halftime and led by 8.