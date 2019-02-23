Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
West Virginia falters late, loses to Baylor | TribLIVE.com
WVU

West Virginia falters late, loses to Baylor

The Associated Press
The Associated Press | Saturday, February 23, 2019 5:24 p.m
West Virginia forward Lamont West (15) drives around Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) in the second half Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 82-75.

WACO, Texas — Mario Kegler had 23 points and 10 rebounds, including a 3-pointer that gave Baylor the lead for good and six free throws in the final minute, in an 82-75 win over West Virginia on Saturday.

In a game that featured more fouls (51) than field goals made (47) and 12 lead changes, the Bears (18-9, 9-5 Big 12) outscored the Mountaineers 16-5 in the final 2 minutes, 45 seconds to secure the win.

Devonte Bandoo scored 22 points off the bench for Baylor, which also received 15 points and 14 rebounds from Mark Vital and 12 points from Jared Butler.

West Virginia (10-17, 2-12) led for 29 minutes, 27 seconds and had four players in double figures, but the Mountaineers went cold down the stretch and shot 6 for 22 (27 percent) from 3-point range for the game.

Lamont West had 15 points for West Virginia but was 4 for 14 from the floor, and Jordan McCabe added 14. Jermaine Haley and Andrew Gordon scored 13 apiece for the Mountaineers, who lost their fifth straight.

West Virginia used its size and physicality to pile up fouls against the Baylor big men early, but it soon after began to have its own foul difficulty. That limited the depth for a Mountaineer team that dismissed two players recently, and it allowed Baylor to eventually pull ahead in the rebounding battle, 37-33.

Baylor clinched at least a .500 record in Big 12 and further solidified its standing for an NCAA tournament berth despite a rash of injuries that threatened to derail its season. The Bears have struggled from the free throw line for most of the season, but they were 9 for 11 in the final 2:01 to put this one away.

