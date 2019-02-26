Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland campus clippings: Eddins defeats former Greensburg Salem teammate at wrestling regional | TribLIVE.com
District College

Westmoreland campus clippings: Eddins defeats former Greensburg Salem teammate at wrestling regional

Bill Beckner
Bill Beckner | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 6:18 p.m

About an hour ago

It was an all-Greensburg final in the 149-pound weight class Saturday night in Erie.

Pitt-Johnstown junior Chris Eddins met Seton Hill redshirt junior Austin Shaw for the title at the NCAA Division I Super Region I Tournament at Mercyhurst. Both graduated from Greensburg Salem, where they were teammates.

Eddins, a defending national champion and the country’s top-ranked Division II wrestler at 149, earned a 13-1 major decision against Shaw, who transferred from Buffalo.

The regional title was the second for Eddins, a junior. Shaw upset No. 3 Ferris Messai of Gannon, 10-9, in the semifinals.

Junior Alan Diltz (133) also finished second for Seton Hill, and junior 174-pounder Damon Greenwald (Burrell) and junior Billy Bowlen (184) also earned spots at the national tournament March 8-9 at Cleveland State.

Also for UPJ, which captured its 22nd regional team title, redshirt junior Devin Austin (Penn-Trafford) placed third at 165 to also clinch a spot in the national tournament. The Mountain Cats will send seven wrestlers to nationals.

Women’s indoor track & field

Duquesne: Sophomore Gabby Holmberg (Hempfield) ran an leg of the bronze-medalist 1,600-meter relay team and finished fourth in the triple jump at the Atlantic-10 championships.

Grove City: Senior Liz Donahoe (Franklin Regional) won the 400 at the PAC indoor championships in Youngstown. She crossed the finish line in 1 minute, 1.43 seconds.

Seton Hill: Ameriah Walters (Valley) defended her title in the 200 with a time of 25.18 seconds at the PSAC championships at Edinboro. She also ran a leg of the second-place 1,600 relay with Sarah Johnson, TerryLee Talasky and Daleitha (4:01.41). Walters also was part of the second-place distance medley relay (12:09.53) with Alexis Cunningham, Skye Christian and Sydney Wolf.

Slippery Rock: Redshirt senior Courtney McQuaide (Greensburg Salem) won her second indoor title in the pole vault at the PSAC championships, clearing 3.95 meters. A returning indoor first-team All-American, McQuaide won a national title last year during outdoor season.

Virginia: Senior pole vaulter Bridget Guy (Hempfield) finished third at the ACC indoor championships with a mark of 14 feet, 1/2 inch to give her All-ACC first-team honors.

Men’s indoor track & field

DePaul: Junior Dominic Marshall (Hempfield) earned a third-place finish in the weight throw at the Big East indoor championships, reaching 16.34 meters. Sophomore Alex Murray (Hempfield), who placed eighth at 14.32.

Murray also took third in the shot put.

Dickinson: Junior Adam Gamber (Hempfield) won a Centennial Conference title in the pole vault with a mark of 4.40 meters at the conference finals in Lancaster.

Seton Hill: Senior Dontay Jacobs captured his fourth title in the 400 with a time of 48.20 seconds at the PSAC championships. He also was second in the 200 and helped the 1,600 relay to a runner-up finish.

Teammate Patrick O’connor, a senior, finished second in the high jump. The men’s team finished a program-best fifth overall.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

Categories: Sports | College-District
We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.