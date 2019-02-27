Westmoreland campus clippings: Honors roll in for Saint Vincent men

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Another strong run in Presidents’ Athletic Conference men’s basketball earned Saint Vincent plenty of respect at postseason awards time.

The Bearcats swept player and coach of the year awards after a 22-5 season and a conference regular-season title.

Senior forward Tom Kromka was named player of the year after leading the PAC in scoring at 17.1 points and was second in rebounding (8.0), field-goal percentage (57.0) and blocks (50).

DP Harris was the conference’s top coach. SVC went 14-2 in the PAC and earned the tournament’s top seed before falling to Chatham, 54-51, in its second tournament game.

Also a first-team All-PAC pick, Kromka is the third player from SVC to claim the honor, joining Jaylon Bell (2016) and Dillon Stith (2014). Kromka finished with 1,054 career points.

Harris, coach of the Bearcats for 16 years, had guided the team to six 20-plus-win seasons in the last seven years, as well as four PAC Tournament titles.

Pitt-Greensburg: Sophomore forward Cam Seigfreid (Penn-Trafford) was an All-AMCC third team selection. He led the Bobcats in scoring (15.2 ppg) and had eight games of 20-or-more points. He also led the team in minutes played (29.2 a game) and averaged 5.0 rebounds, shot nearly 89 percent from the foul line.

Women’s basketball

La Roche: Forward Jenna Cole (Norwin) capped a tremendous junior season with AMCC Player of the Year honors. She led the conference in scoring at 20.1 points and also was among the top-10 leaders in field goals (131), free-throw percentage (81.0), rebounds (141) and field-goal percentage (33.8).

Cole, who has more than 1,000 career points, reached double figures in scoring in every game for the Redhawks (16-9), who reached the AMCC semifinals.

She also made first-team All-AMCC.

Pitt-Greensburg: Sophomore Nadege Durand was named first-team All-AMCC. She led the Bobcats with 15.9 points and 12.3 rebounds a game and posted 18 double-doubles. She had 21 rebounds against Chapman.

Men’s swimming

Saint Vincent: Senior Jacob Davis was named PAC Swimmer of the Year for the second straight year. Davis, also an first-team All-PAC pick, won three consecutive PAC 50-yard freestyle titles and also took the 100 freestyle for back-to-back titles, won the 200 free and anchored the conference-winning 200 and 400 free relays.

The latter relay also included sophomore Zach Baum (Derry) and sophomore Danny Whirlow (Hempfield).

Baum also made first team all-conference, posting wins in the 100 butterfly and 400 free relay, as did sophomore John Martin (400 free relay), Whirlow, senior Michael Marinchak (Latrobe) and sophomore Kevin Martin.

Women’s swimming

Grove City: Junior Danielle Ledyard (Hempfield) was named first-team All-PAC. She won PAC titles with the 200-yard freestyle medley and 400 medley relays.

Saint Vincent: After winning a conference title in the 200-yard freestyle, 500 freestyle and 200 and 400 free relays, senior Maddie Bartrug made first-team All-PAC. Senior Ciara Lewis was another Bearcat first-teamer. She won titles in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Teammate Marion D’Aurora, a sophomore, also made the first team after a win in the 1,650 freestyle. Additional Bearcat first-team picks were junior Claire Kenna and senior Samantha Mears.

Westminster: Junior Maggie Manolis (Jeannette) was selected first-team All-PAC after winning conference titles in the 100- and 200-yard breaststrokes.

Baseball

Slippery Rock: Freshman infielder Zach Mancz (Penn-Trafford) is on the Rock roster after transferring from Pitt.

Indoor track & field

Seton Hill: A dozen Griffins were named to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Region teams: Benton Bickerton (3,000-meter run), Dominic Frisina (1,600 relay), Dontay Jacobs (400-meter run, 1,600 relay), Cody Kelly (1,600 relay), Patrick O’Connor (high jump), John Orlando (1,600 relay), Paul Sturm (weight throw), Skye Christian (distance medley relay), Alexis Cunningham (distance medley relay), Lexi Stevenson (shot put), Ameriah Walters (distance medley relay) and Sydeny Wolf (distance medley relay).

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .