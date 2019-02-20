Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland Campus Clippings: Local softball pitchers shine as freshmen | TribLIVE.com
District College

Westmoreland Campus Clippings: Local softball pitchers shine as freshmen

Bill Beckner
Bill Beckner | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 6:51 p.m
763826_web1_gtr-bv-mp01-060818
Belle Vernon Area pitcher Bailey Parshall, shown against Mt. Pleasant during quarterfinal PIAA 4-A softball action June 7, 2018, struck out eight while winning her collegiate debut for Penn State.

About an hour ago

The adjustment period for a few area softball pitchers has been like their throwing speed on the radar gun: glove-popping fast.

Freshmen Bailey Parshall, Meadow Uncapher and Dana Vatakis have jumped into the pitching circle with urgency and efficiency.

The former Westmoreland County stars are taking the momentum from their notable high school careers to the Division I level.

Parshall, one the most overpowering pitchers in WPIAL history when she played at Belle Vernon, won her debut for Penn State, striking out eight in 41/3 innings in a 10-2 win over Ball State at Fort Myers, Fla. The fiery lefty followed that appearance with 13 Ks in a 3-2 victory over Syracuse at the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in Durham, N.C.

Parshall (2-3) has 37 Ks and five walks in 262/3 innings.

Uncapher was expected to start her college career at Seton Hill after leaving Mt. Pleasant, but a coaching change there and one at St. Francis guided her to Loretto. Uncapher, who also played first base in high school, showed she can handle the pressure in the circle with two complete games in her first two starts — wins over Savannah State, 7-1, and Cleveland State, 9-3. She is 2-0 and has not allowed an earned run.

The Northeast Conference took notice of Uncapher’s quick start: She was named the conference’s rookie of the week,

Vatakis , like her counterparts, pitched deep into the WPIAL playoffs as Monessen’s ace. She was the winner for Robert Morris in her second appearance, a 7-1 victory against Delaware State. She gave up five hits in the win that came at the Lancer Launch in Farmville, Va.

Former Hempfield ace Morgan Ryan, meantime, recently earned her first win at Notre Dame. She allowed five hits and one earned run in a 4-1 win over Liberty at the Puerto Vallarta Challenge in Mexico.

Ryan, a sophomore, has five appearances for the Fighting Irish.

Softball

Saint Vincent: The Bearcats are the favorite to win the PAC as evidenced by their top billing in the preseason coaches poll.

SVC finished 22-10 last year after winning the PAC in 2016.

Towson: Freshman third baseman Chloe Poulich (Mt. Pleasant) singled and stole home in a 3-2 victory over Marshall in the Coastal Carolina Tournament in Conway, S.C.

Baseball

Indiana State: Redshirt junior Collin Liberatore (Greensburg Central Catholic) has a new school after sitting out a year because of NCAA transfer rules. The former Pitt pitcher who went 3-1 with a 6.00 ERA in 10 appearances as a freshman in 2016, had a quality start in his debut with the Sycamores (3-0). Liberatore pitched five innings, allowing five hits and three runs on 77 pitches in a 13-7 victory over Jacksonville.

Ohio: Redshirt freshman pitcher Jack Liberatore (Greensburg Central Catholic) made his first collegiate start for the Bobcats in a 6-4 victory over Wofford. He threw 31/3 innings and allowed three hits and two runs.

Seton Hill: The Griffins moved up a spot to No. 4 in the NCBWA Atlantic Regional rankings. The team opens the season Saturday at No. 8 Winston Salem State.

Women’s basketball

Point Park: Sophomore guard Michelle Burns (Hempfield) was named to the All-River States Athletic Conference First Team. She averaged 14.2 points and 4.2 assists for the Pioneers.

Women’s indoor track & field

Virginia: Redshirt senior Bridget Guy (Hempfield) just keeps raising the bar. Guy has broken the school pole vault record three straight weeks, the latest instance coming over the weekend at the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, S.C. She cleared 14 feet, 41/2 inches on her first try at the meet, a mark that ties her for seventh best in the nation. Guy earned ACC Field Performer of the Week for her efforts.

Guy is building towards the ACC Championships, which will be Thursday through Saturday in Blacksburg, Va.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | College-District
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.