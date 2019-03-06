Westmoreland campus clippings: Penn State’s Holmberg set for NCAA indoor championships

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Penn State’s Maddie Holmberg was named U.S Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Field Athlete of the Year in the Mid-Atlantic Region. She will compete in the NCAA indoor championships this week in Birmingham, Ala.

Holmberg, a senior and a Hempfield graduate, took seventh in the pentathlon last season at the national meet and is ranked sixth in the event with 4,219 points.

She was an All-American last season.

Baseball

Saint Vincent: Freshman Casey Jones struck out 11 over six innings, and senior Nick LaCava drove in two runs as the Bearcats opened the season with an 8-6 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Auburndale, Fla. Sophomore Matt Evans earned save for the Bearcats. In a 12-1 win over Hilbert, junior Ramon Milke (Norwin) had four RBIs. LaCava and seniors Bobby Finn and Matt Morrone each drove in two, and junior winning pitcher Jimmy Malone struck out six.

Jones was named PAC Rookie of the Week and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Division III Rookie of the Week.

Softball

Saint Vincent: Sophomore Alona Sleith (Yough) hit a three-run home run and drove in five, freshman Kelsey Tobin (Hempfield) went 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs, and Sydney Gurneal went 3 for 3 as SVC bounced Regis, 13-0, in five innings in Clermont, Fla. Sleith was named PAC Player of the Week.

Seton Hill: The Griffins improved to 3-0 with an 11-3 win over University of Mary in Clermont, Fla. Sophomore right fielder Jenna Osikowicz (Hempfield) had three hits, freshman Morgan Toal belted a three-run homer and junior Chelsea Rohan doubled in the win. Toal was named PSAC West Athlete of the Week.

Sophomore pitcher Skyla Greco (2-1) was tabbed PSAC West Pitcher of the Week. She tossed a three-hit shutout against Wheeling with 11 strikeouts.

Wrestling

Gannon: Sophomore 125-pounder Jacob Dunlap (Belle Vernon) will compete at the NCAA Division II Championships set for March 8-9 at Cleveland State.

Women’s basketball

Allegheny: Senior guard Delaney Arbore (Norwin) earned All-NCAC recognition for the fourth consecutive season, with a honorable mention selection. Arbore was the conference’s second-leading scorer at 16 points per game. She finished with 1,204 career points, fourth on the program’s all-time scoring list.

Men’s lacrosse

Seton Hill: Redshirt junior attacker Bennett Johnson was named Great Midwest Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week and junior goalkeeper Max Eismann earned defensive player of the week honors for the Griffins. Johnson had six goals and two assists across a pair of wins, including three scores and two assists in a win over No. 14 Lindenwood. Eismann, meantime, had 14 saves against Lindenwood.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .