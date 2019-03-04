Westmoreland campus clippings: Saint Vincent’s Davis makes splash

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Saint Vincent senior swimmer Jacob Davis again will compete on a national stage.

Davis earned a spot in the NCAA Division III Championships set for March 20-23 in Greensboro, N.C.

He qualified in three events: the 100- and 50-yard freestyles and the 100-yard breaststroke.

His time of 44.16 seconds in the 100 freestyle ranks sixth in Division III. That mark set school, meet and pool records at the PAC championships at Grove City.

Last season, Davis became the first SVC swimmer to earn NCAA All-American honors after he finished seventh in the 100 freestyle.

Men’s basketball

Shippensburg: Sophomore point guard Jake Biss (Latrobe) was named PSAC East Athlete of the Week. He is developing into one of the PSAC’s top scorers for the Raiders (22-6, 16-4 PSAC East). Biss has scored 22 or more points in six straight games, including 32 in a 91-86 win over West Chester. Shippensburg is 5-1 during that stretch and will look to carry that momentum into the PSAC Tournament.

Women’s basketball

Bucknell: Senior forward Kaitlyn Slagus (Belle Vernon) had 11 points and 11 rebounds for her 30th career double-double as the Bison (24-5, 15-2) downed American, 65-64, to move into a tie for first place in the Patriot League.

Grove City: Freshman forward Allison Podkul (Hempfield) scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help lead the Wolverines to a 64-55 victory over Brooklyn in the quarterfinals of the ECAC Division III Tournament at Cabrini. Podkul added nine rebounds in a 63-60 loss to top-seed Cabrini in the semifinals.

Seton Hill: Grad student and high-scoring guard Megan Marecic was named PSAC West Athlete of the Week after leading the Griffins to a pair of upsets over top-20 teams. She averaged 25.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in wins over No. 8 IUP and No. 17 Cal (Pa.). Marecic graduated from Drexel.

Men’s lacrosse

Seton Hill: Robert Hofseth and Bennett Johnson scored three goals each. Johnson added two assists, and Zack Estabrooks and John Hofseth had two goals apiece as the Griffins defeated 14th-ranked Lindenwood, 13-7.

Jay Scerbo was 17 of 24 on faceoffs for Seton Hill, and Max Eismann made 14 saves. The Griffins are No. 9 in this week’s D2 Lacrosse Coaches poll.

Women’s track & field

Penn State: Redshirt junior Maddie Holmberg (Hempfield) qualified for the NCAA indoor championships March 8-9 in Birmingham, Ala. Holmberg will compete in the pentathlon, an event in which she finished seventh last year to earn All-America recognition.

Virginia: Redshirt senior Bridget Guy (Hempfield) will compete for the first time at the NCAA indoor championships. Guy will compete in the pole vault after registering the ninth-best mark in the nation at 14 feet, 4 1/2 inches. She broke the school record at three consecutive meets this season.

Men’s track & field

Seton Hill: Senior Dontay Jacobs qualified for the NCAA Division II championships in the 400-meter run.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .