Westmoreland campus clippings: Slippery Rock’s McQuaide reaches nationals

After placing fifth last year at the NCAA Division II track and field championships, pole vaulter Courtney McQuaide will get another shot to raise the bar.

A redshirt senior at Slippery Rock and a former outdoor national champion in her event, McQuaide is one of 16 athletes from the PSAC headed to nationals Friday and Saturday at Pittsburg State in Kansas.

The Greensburg Salem graduate was an All-American last season during the indoor and outdoor seasons. This appearance will be her sixth at the national level.

Her season-best mark of 12 feet, 11 1/2 inches is the eighth-best vault in the nation this season.

Baseball

Ohio: Redshirt freshman Jack Liberatore (Greensburg Central Catholic) picked up his first college win on the mound for the Bobcats, delivering an efficient seven innings in a 2-1 victory over USC Upstate. He struck out six and allowed just five baserunners while improving to 1-1 with a 1.15 ERA.

Kansas State: Sophomore outfielder and relief pitcher Zach Kokoska (Latrobe) hit his first home run of the season against San Francisco. Kokoska, who transferred from Virginia Tech, was hitting .281 with six RBIs, a double and three runs through 10 games.

Seton Hill: Freshman Isaiah DiAndreth (Hempfield) hit his first collegiate home run, redshirt sophomore Tyler Zaluski had three hits and two RBIs and junior Austin Braendel went 2 for 4 as the Griffins opened a Florida trip with a 6-5 victory over Ashland. Junior Patrick Monteverde struck out 1o and walked three over six innings but was not the pitcher of record.

Seton Hill followed with a 5-3 win over Walsh as DiAndreth, redshirt senior Nick Stotler, junior Tommy Pellis (Greensburg Central Catholic) and redshirt sophomore Parker Denny all had two hits. The Griffins are ranked third in the most recent NCBWA Atlantic Regional Poll.

Softball

Penn: Freshman outfielder Emma Nedley (Penn-Trafford) is off to a rousing start in her first season with the Quakers. She is hitting a team-best .471 (8 for 17) in five games with a home run, four runs and three RBIs. She was lauded for her fast start by being named Ivy League Rookie of the Week.

Penn State: Freshman pitcher Bailey Parshall (Belle Vernon) tied the program record for strikeouts in a game with 15 in a 3-1 victory over Detroit Mercy in Madeira Beach, Fla. Lisa Akamine last struck out that many for the Nittany Lions in 2010.

Parshall has a pair of complete-game wins and three games with 10 or more strikeouts.

In a 7-2 victory that followed against Central Michigan, Parshall recorded a save, and freshman third baseman Chelsea Bisi (Derry) went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Women’s bowling

Penn State Behrend: Junior Brianna Lundy (Norwin) rolled a team-best 160 as the Lions went 2-2 on the opening day of the AMCC Round Robin.

