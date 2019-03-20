Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
What to watch at this year’s NCAA Tournament | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World Sports

What to watch at this year’s NCAA Tournament

Associated Press
Associated Press | Wednesday, March 20, 2019 7:56 p.m
910310_web1_AP_19055141098486
AP
Jarrett Culver and his Texas Tech teammates face Northern Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament first round Friday.

58 minutes ago

The NCAA Tournament somehow seems to be getting better every year, almost as if each bracket is extending from the previous one.

Last year brought one of the maddest of Marches, starting with Maryland-Baltimore County becoming the first No. 16 seed to beat a 1 — poor Virginia — to Loyola-Chicago taking Sister Jean all the way to the Final Four.

Surely it can’t get any better, right? Don’t bet against it.

To get ready for what’s sure to be another memorable March, here is a rundown of some things to look for:

Top teams

Duke. No. 1 overall seed is knocking down its 3s, everyone else could be playing for second.

Virginia. Still plays great D, has a guy named Guy who’s a star and redemption on its mind after last year’s early flameout.

North Carolina. Ol’ Roy has the type of team that could win another national title.

Gonzaga. The Zags may have more talent than the national title-game team of two years ago. They also have Killian Tillie back.

Michigan State. Sparty won the difficult Big Ten tournament, and March is Izzo time.

Star players

Zion Williamson, Duke. More powerful than a locomotive, able to leap taller defenders with a single bound.

Markus Howard, Marquette. Like points? He’s got a lot of ’em. Had 53 in one game this season, 40 in one half of another.

Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga. Watched the 2017 national title game from the bench. Could be cutting down the nets this year.

Ja Morant, Murray State. Ya, Ja is going to dunk on someone no matter how long the Racers are in the bracket. Book it.

Grant Williams, Tennessee. Was the SEC player of the year in 2018, expanded his game this season.

Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech. A projected top-10 NBA pick, he carries the offense for the defense-minded Red Raiders.

Great games

Murray State vs. Marquette, West Region. Ja Morant vs. Markus Howard? All day, every day.

Louisville vs. Minnesota, East Region. Sure, the NCAA Tournament selection committee didn’t purposely match Richard Pitino against the school that fired his dad.

Oregon vs. Wisconsin, South Region. If you like low-scoring games, this one’s for you. First one to 50 wins.

Syracuse vs. Baylor, West Region. The Orange’s zone is tough to decipher. The Bears can hang with anyone.

Cinderella potential

Buffalo. The Bulls pulled off an upset after beating Arizona in the NCAA Tournament a year ago. Pretty much everyone is back.

Murray State. Any team with Ja Morant has a chance to make a deep run.

UC Irvine. The Anteaters not only have the best nickname in the bracket, they play superb defense and have won 16 straight games.

Saint Mary’s. The Gaels knocked off Gonzaga in the WCC title game. All you need to know.

Belmont. The Bruins (finally) have one NCAA Tournament win under their belt. They have the tools to earn some more.

Categories: Sports | US-World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.