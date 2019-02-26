Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Wilder-Fury rematch off for now, according to WBC | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World Sports

Wilder-Fury rematch off for now, according to WBC

The Associated Press
The Associated Press | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 5:47 p.m
Deontay Wilder, left, and Tyson Fury, of England, trade punches during a WBC heavyweight championship boxing match Dec. 1, 2018, in Los Angeles. The WBC heavyweight title rematch between champion Wilder and Fury is off for now.

The WBC heavyweight title rematch between champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury is off for now.

The two fought to a draw in December and were negotiating a rematch. But WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman said Tuesday he received confirmation from Fury that the challenger would look elsewhere for his next bout.

“Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury is officially not happening next,” Sulaiman tweeted. “The WBC Boxing has received communications as our process, and while WBC Champion Wilder confirmed its willingness to fight the rematch, Fury will take on another fight with expectations to do rematch at a later date.”

Wilder is now expected to take on Dominic Breazeale, who is the next mandatory WBC challenger.

Anthony Joshua, who holds the other major heavyweight belts, will take on Jarrell Miller in June in New York.

Wilder (40-0-1) floored Fury (27-0-1) in the ninth and 12th rounds on Dec. 1, yet Fury outboxed Wilder for large portions of the remainder of their showdown at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Fury looked finished when Wilder put him flat on his back with two minutes left in the fight, but he rose and made it to the bell.

Judge Robert Tapper scored the fight 114-112 for Fury, while Alejandro Rochin favored Wilder 115-111. Judge Phil Edwards had it 113-113.

The next day, Wilder in particular pushed for a quick rematch.

“I’m ready whenever he’s ready,” Wilder said. “I’m ready whenever he’s ready to do it. I’m ready to give the fans what they want to see and end this talk once and for all.”

The British challenger said the two would “100 percent” meet again in the ring, but Wilder said he doesn’t want to fight anybody else before a rematch.

“Everyone is talking about this fight. It’s only right for us to go back in and do it again,” Wilder said. “I don’t want any other fights to happen between him and I (meeting again).”

Looks like that won’t be the case.

Categories: Sports | US-World
