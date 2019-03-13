Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins reveal winner in Mike Lange catchphrase contest | TribLIVE.com
Penguins/NHL

Penguins reveal winner in Mike Lange catchphrase contest

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 8:28 a.m
874709_web1_ptr-langeismcontest-031419
S&TBank/Pittsburgh Penguins/Twitter
Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Lange announced the winner of the Name that Lange contest on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

46 minutes ago

For one lucky Pittsburgh Penguins fan, you could say, “He shoots, he scores.”

For the past several months, S&T Bank and the Penguins have been running the Name that Lange contest in search of a new catchphrase for Penguins Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Lange.

You know, the “Scratch my back with a hacksaw” and “He smoked him like a bad cigar!” goal-scoring quips.

Well, a winner was picked Tuesday, and the team tweeted out the winning phrase.

“Buy me a banjo in Biloxi” will now be in Lange’s vast arsenal.

S&T Bank posted a video of the winner receiving hearing the honor for the first time.

Out of more than 1,500 entries, five finalists were released last week. The Trib polled its readers, and “Get the boat ready, Bourquey! We’re headed to Bogota!” was the overwhelming favorite.

Trib-Lange-ism-Poll

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review digital producer. You can contact Chris at 412-320-7898, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Penguins
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.