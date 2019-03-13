Penguins reveal winner in Mike Lange catchphrase contest

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

For one lucky Pittsburgh Penguins fan, you could say, “He shoots, he scores.”

For the past several months, S&T Bank and the Penguins have been running the Name that Lange contest in search of a new catchphrase for Penguins Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Lange.

You know, the “Scratch my back with a hacksaw” and “He smoked him like a bad cigar!” goal-scoring quips.

Well, a winner was picked Tuesday, and the team tweeted out the winning phrase.

🎉 WE HAVE A WINNER 🎉 pic.twitter.com/q8qmSKf8SL — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 12, 2019

“Buy me a banjo in Biloxi” will now be in Lange’s vast arsenal.

S&T Bank posted a video of the winner receiving hearing the honor for the first time.

Out of more than 1,500 entries, five finalists were released last week. The Trib polled its readers, and “Get the boat ready, Bourquey! We’re headed to Bogota!” was the overwhelming favorite.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review digital producer. You can contact Chris at 412-320-7898, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter .