Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
With Kris Letang out, defensemen take turns leading Penguins in ice time | TribLIVE.com
Penguins/NHL

With Kris Letang out, defensemen take turns leading Penguins in ice time

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, March 14, 2019 1:28 p.m
881891_web1_770316-7521aac0622649729ea0c4a1f5233be8
AP
Pittsburgh Penguins’ Justin Schultz (4) skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.

58 minutes ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. – When Kris Letang went down with an upper-body injury during the outdoor game in Philadelphia on Feb. 23, the remaining healthy defensemen on the Pittsburgh Penguins roster realized it would require a collaborative effort to replace him.

They’re taking that concept to the extreme.

The Penguins have had a different defenseman lead the team in ice time in each of their past four games.

It was Erik Gudbranson against Washington (22:43), Brian Dumoulin against Boston (23:13), Marcus Pettersson at home against Columbus (23:36) and Justin Schultz on the road against the Blue Jackets (21:27).

“We’re just rolling,” Schultz said. “We can put anyone out there and we feel comfortable. Guys are playing great. We just have to continue that.”

The Penguins’ defense corps lends itself to such a balancing act because it includes players of different skill sets and styles of play.

For a physical matchup against Washington, Gudbranson got the call. For a game when a defenseman with a more offensive mindset is in demand, Schultz might lead the team in minutes.

“That’s huge. Having that depth at this time of year is a big advantage, I would say,” Gudbranson said. “Certain teams, certain games demand more from different guys. Being able to provide that and the fact that certain guys are ready to do that is huge for this group.”

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Penguins
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.