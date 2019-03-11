With Zach Aston-Reese injured, Penguins call up Joseph Blandisi from Wilkes-Barre
46 minutes ago
Needing reinforcements after an injury to winger Zach Aston-Reese, the Pittsburgh Penguins called up forward Joseph Blandisi from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL on Monday.
Aston-Reese suffered a lower-body injury in the second period of a 4-2 Penguins victory over Boston on Sunday night and did not return. Afterwards, coach Mike Sullivan said Aston-Reese was being evaluated.
Aston-Reese has eight goals and 17 points in 43 games this season. After he was injured, Teddy Blueger took his place on the second line with Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel.
Blandisi, 24, was acquired in a Jan. 17 trade with Anaheim. He played one game with the Penguins the next night before being assigned to Wilkes-Barre, where he has seven goals and 15 points in 17 games.
