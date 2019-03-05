Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Woodson, Dawson to assist in Steelers annual men’s fantasy camp | TribLIVE.com
Steelers/NFL

Woodson, Dawson to assist in Steelers annual men’s fantasy camp

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 1:21 p.m
837495_web1_PTR-Steelers23-100812
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers Hallof Fame center Dermontti Dawson flashes his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring during a halftime ceremony Sunday October 7, 2012 at Heinz Field.

A chance to rub elbows with Pittsburgh Steelers alumni, including Pro Football Hall of Famers Rod Woodson and Dermontti Dawson, is part of the team’s 17th annual men’s fantasy camp experience this spring.

The three-day event will be held May 31-June 2 at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township, near Latrobe. Registration is open, and interested participants can call 412-697-7713 for more information. Campers will receive dorm housing, meals and a black Nike custom replica jersey with the particpant’s name and number of choice.

Dawson will participate in a food and beverage reception, and Woodson will be the special guest at a Saturday dinner.

The event will be hosted by Steelers alumni and broadcasters Tunch Ilkin and Craig Wolfley. Others former Steelers players on hand for the event will be Chris Hoke, Arthur Moats and Louis Lipps.

A fantasy camp combine will take place on June 2 with prizes being awarded. Cost of the three-day event is $799 per person.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Steelers
