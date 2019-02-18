WPGA holding 2019 rules of golf workshops

Golf has seen numerous rules changes implemented this year, and the Western Pennsylvania Golf Association will be conducting 10 Rules of Golf Workshops over the next three months explaining the 31 major changes.

These workshops are to help educate golfers on the changes.

All WPGA members are welcomed unless noted.

The first workshop, for Tri-State PGA members only, is at 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at Allegheny County Club.

WPGA’s members only workshop is at 6 p.m. April 18 at Shannopin Country Club.

The other workshops are: March 15, Sewickley Heights Golf Club, 6 p.m.; March 21, Williams Golf and Country Club, 6 p.m.; March 24, Greensburg Country Club, 1:30 p.m.; March 30: Longue Vue Club, 10 a.m.; April 4, Pittsburgh Field Club, 6 p.m.; April 16: Valley Brook Country Club, 6 p.m.; April 26: Centre Hills Country Club, 3:30 p.m.; and May 9: The Kahkwa Club, 6 p.m.

To register for a workshop, call the WPGA office at 412-826-2180, email Mac Wolfe at mwolfe@wpga.org, or visit the website at wpga.org.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .